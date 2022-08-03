Read on neshobademocrat.com
Meet the new football coach: Greg Harper to lead West Port High School team this season
Marion County football has a few new coaches for the 2022 high school football season, including West Port's Greg Harper. We asked Harper five questions about the upcoming season and his team, which finished 1-9 last season. Q: What has the transition process looked like since taking over as the head coach? ...
Yellow Jackets hope to get over the 3-win mark for first time since 2018
Georgia Tech Head Coach Geoff Collins enters his fourth season leading the Yellow Jackets and has yet to win more than three games since arriving in 2019.
