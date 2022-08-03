ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Police looking for Family Dollar bike thief

By Carl Aldinger
 3 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are asking for help in finding a bicycle thief in downtown Elmira Wednesday morning.

The Elmira Police Department posted a photo of the alleged thief who was accused of stealing the bike at the William Street Family Dollar around 10:00 a.m. on August 3. Police said that in the security video footage, the suspect is seen stealing the bike while the bike’s owner is shopping.

Chemung County tax foreclosed real-estate auction underway

The suspect was wearing a white shirt and carried a black satchel, and is believed to wear this outfit often. They may also live near the store, EPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmira Police Department at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.

PatriotNY
3d ago

How about posting better pictures, cameras today have such high definition and sharper images, but no lets post blurry pics and see if people can identify who the person is.

