5 new geologic maps released to help state manage natural resources

Read on vermontbiz.com
Related
vermontbiz.com
State seeking volunteers to help monitor Vermont’s lakes and ponds
Carly Alpert, the Aquatic Invasive Species ECO AmeriCorps service member, leading volunteers at a Vermont Invasive Patrollers for Animals field survey training. Vermont Business Magazine This summer, the Vermont Lakes and Ponds Program is seeking volunteers to help monitor and collect information about lakes and ponds in the state. With over 800 lakes and ponds, volunteers are key to the success of the program’s lake monitoring efforts. Volunteers can be found statewide greeting lake visitors, inspecting boats, collecting water samples, tracking algal or cyanobacteria blooms, reporting aquatic invasive species, and more.
vermontbiz.com
Farley joins HomeShare Vermont as case manager
Anne Farley of Wolcott has joined the social-service nonprofit HomeShare Vermont(link is external) as a case manager. In this role, Farley will work to match people looking for a place to live with homeowners in Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties who are seeking a housemate to provide some rental income and/or help around the house.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Historical Society receives major grant to create COVID-19 oral history project
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Historical Society has received a competitive Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services totaling $136,585 to create a major, three-year oral history project, Collecting COVID-19: A Vermont Story, which will document the state’s response and experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is one of 120 institutions across the country receiving grant funding. The Institute of Museum and Library Services has long been supported by Vermont senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders.
vermontbiz.com
Report: Housing costs remain 'Out of Reach' for low-wage workers
The Average Vermont Renter Faces a Significant Affordability Gap. Vermont Business Magazine In order to afford a modest, two-bedroom apartment at the Fair Market Rent in Vermont, renters need to earn $23.40 per hour, or $48,664 annually. This is Vermont’s Housing Wage, revealed in the annual Out of Reach Report(link is external) released last week by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC), a research and advocacy organization. Vermont ranks 19th highest, with Hawaii was highest and Arkansas was lowest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
West Topsham woodchip supplier to pay penalty & restitution for overcharging consumers
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office today announced a settlement with heating woodchip supplier Limlaw Pulpwood Inc and its related businesses for violating the Vermont Consumer Protection Act by falsifying the weight of its woodchip loads. The Attorney General’s Office investigated after receiving a report from the Agency of Agriculture regarding concerns that Limlaw was deceptively weighing its woodchip loads to make deliveries seem heavier, resulting in overcharges to consumers.
vermontbiz.com
GMCB approves health insurance rates hikes of 11.7% for Blue Cross and 18.3% for MVP
Vermont Business Magazine The Green Mountain Care Board (GMCB) issued decisions Thursday requiring Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont (BCBSVT) and MVP Health Plan, Inc to lower the premiums they wanted to charge individuals and small businesses for health insurance plans in 2023. BCBSVT asked for a 15.4% increase and got 11.7% in the small group (business) plan; MVP asked for a 23.4% increase and got 18.3%. The increase in rates for individuals were similar (see below). Despite the reductions, the rates are still the highest approved since August 2019.
Comments / 0