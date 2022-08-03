Read on www.benzinga.com
Walmart Gets Smoked After Layoff Announcement: What's Next For The Retail Stock?
There have been some peculiar price movements in individual issues over the last few weeks, instigated by either earnings, forward guidance or corporate news. Perhaps the one with the most puzzling is Walmart Inc WMT, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Head For The Hills: After the...
A $1,000 Invested In SPY Now Will Be Worth This Much If It Hits Year-End Price Target: How Returns Compare Vs. Big Techs
The market has shown signs of turning around in recent sessions, prompting many analysts to call for a bottom. That said, there’s limited visibility into the near- and medium-term, given the looming uncertainty around inflation and interest rates. Uncertainties Weigh Down: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, an...
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
A Look At Amazon As The Stock Prepares To Tackle Market Bull Cycle Indicator
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN was trading about 1.3% lower on Friday in consolidation after soaring up over 18% between July 28 and Thursday, which was in response to the company printing a second-quarter revenue beat. Although shares of Amazon have increased significantly as of late, market bear Steve Weiss became a...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 5, 2022
MGC Pharmaceuticals MGCLF shares closed up 30.58% at $0.02. Cara Therapeutics CARA shares closed up 7.95% at $11.27. Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 7.14% at $0.06. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 6.38% at $10.00. 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed up 5.24% at $2.01. GrowGeneration GRWG...
Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates
Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
Why AMC Entertainment Stock Is Sliding Today
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC shares are trading lower Friday after the company reported mixed financial results and announced a special dividend of AMC Preferred Equity. AMC reported second-quarter revenue of $1.17 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.16 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 20 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 19 cents per share.
Housing Collapse? Exclusive Benzinga Earnings Data Suggests Otherwise
The second-quarter reporting season is entering its final leg, and data suggests the earnings growth of S&P 500 companies may have tapered off to the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2020. What Happened: Homebuilders have shown a surprisingly resilient earnings performance, according to analysis of data compiled by...
Berkshire's Debt Investments Help Mitigate Equity-Related Losses In Q2; These 5 Companies Made Up 69% Of Equity Portfolio
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) announced on Saturday second-quarter results that showed higher operating profits. The company reported a huge investment loss for the quarter. The fair value of Berkshire’s fixed-maturity securities investment was at $21.14 billion as of June 30, 2022, up from $16.43 billion...
EMMA: A Stock with Upside Potential
Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. EMMA is expanding the reach of Endari, its treatment for sickle cell disease, while also pursuing other treatments to add to its portfolio. The company had shown the ability of bringing a treatment to commercialization and we believe the market is not fully recognizing the potential Emmaus has to further expand the company's revenues.
TSEM: Tower Semiconductor Q2 2022 Results Show Increasing Margins
Tower Semiconductor TSEM reported revenues in Q2 2022 of $426 million versus $362.1 million in Q2 2021. The company is no longer providing guidance nor hosting earnings calls. This was year over year growth of 18%. It was also up again sequentially as it has been since Q1 2020. Organic revenue for the second quarter of 2022, (defined as total revenue excluding revenues from Nuvoton in the Japanese fabs and from Maxim in the San Antonio fab,) grew by 30% year over year. We believe sales continue to be mostly constrained by capacity availability but that the bulk of the near term capacity increase has already occurred. Tight industry supply has allowed the company to increase prices which have been reflected in higher gross margins.
So Do You Believe Bitcoin Is Going Above $40K, Ethereum Above $3K And Dogecoin Above 20 Cents The End Of The Year?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following questions to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. Do you think Bitcoin BTC/USD is...
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights
American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
8 REITs Paying Huge Dividends Priced Under $10 Per Share
One of the main reasons for investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the kind of dividends many pay. While Treasury bonds are just beginning to catch up with inflation, some REITs offer better yields as long as investors are willing to accept the risks attached to owning them.
Galaxy Digital Asset Management: July 2022 Month End AUM
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. GLXY ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,096.6 million as of July 31, 2022. Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions) 7/31/22. (b) 6/30/22. (b) 5/31/22. 4/30/22. 3/31/22. 2/28/22.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. News Release
(BRK.A; BRK.B) – Berkshire's operating results for the second quarter and first six months of 2022 and 2021 are summarized in the following paragraphs. However, we urge investors and reporters to read our 10-Q, which has been posted at www.berkshirehathaway.com. The limited information that follows in this press release is not adequate for making an informed investment judgment.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Interface, Inc. (TILE) and Encourages Long-Term TILE Investors to Contact the Firm
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - August 6, 2022) - Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Interface, Inc. ("Interface" or the "Company") TILE on behalf of the Company's long-term investors. Interface is a global flooring company specializing in carpet tile and resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile ("LVT"), vinyl sheet,...
TMC Announces April Through June 2022 Financial Results
Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter, which ended June 30, 2022. Consolidated vehicle sales totaled approximately 2,013,000 units, a decrease of approximately 135,000 units compared to the same period last fiscal year. On a consolidated basis, net revenues for the period totaled 8.491 trillion yen ($65.3 billion), an increase of 7.0%. Operating income decreased from 997.4 billion yen ($9.0 billion) to 578.6 billion yen ($4.4 billion), while income before income taxes 1 was 1.021 trillion yen ($7.8 billion). Net income 2 decreased from 897.8 billion yen ($8.1 billion) to 736.8 billion yen ($5.6 billion).
18 Analysts Have This to Say About Coinbase Global
Within the last quarter, Coinbase Global COIN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 18 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Coinbase Global has an average price target of $115.06 with a high of $290.00 and a low of $42.00.
Where Aptiv Stands With Analysts
Aptiv APTV has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Aptiv. The company has an average price target of $140.44 with a high of $173.00 and a low of $102.00.
