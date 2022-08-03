ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: 9-year-old boy found dead inside Statesboro home

By Joseph Leonard
 3 days ago

Editor’s note: Some readers might find the details in this story graphic and disturbing .

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a 9-year-old child was found dead inside his home in Statesboro Monday night.

The Statesboro Police Department (SPD) said the child was found in his room by his mother in their Kent Street home.

Police say he was found in a hanging position and his mother contacted neighbors and called 9-1-1 immediately. EMS, officers and neighbors performed life-saving methods on the child.

SPD believes a tragic accident caused the child’s death. The GBI Crime Lab is performing an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

SPD interviewed family members, school staff and others who knew the child. It also searched the home and found no evidence of suicide, bullying and does not suspect foul play.

Police say those interviewed said the boy was “happy and well adjusted.”

Police urge anyone with information to call 912-764- 9911 or email an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Stephanie Williams
3d ago

how was he found in the hanging position? with no foul play or suicide involved? this truly breaks my heart. and I send prayers for the family and his parents. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Lord please comfort them and give them strength. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Kristy Clements
3d ago

this is really heart breaking my cousin was found the same way years ago in Statesboro he was only 13 and they said it was a terrible accident that children had been doing some kind of choking game which is crazy my prayers are with this child's parents and family and friends

