Put it away: New restaurant in Fort Worth bans cellphones

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
No service: Cellphones are forbidden at a Fort Worth restaurant. Patrons are given a bag to put the devices into, and they can reclaim it when their meals have ended. (Delmaine Donson/iStock )

FORT WORTH, Texas — Customers at a new restaurant in Texas will be treated to good food and an old-time atmosphere. That includes no cellphones.

Located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Caterina’s is an Italian restaurant that will require its patrons to lock their cellphones in a bag, KXAS-TV reported. The electronic devices will remain locked until customers leave the restaurant, according to the television station.

“We wanted to make something that was special,” restaurant owner Tim Love told KXAS.

The restaurant, which opened July 27, seats only 40 people in the dining room, with an additional six seats at the bar, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

“Tables talking to tables -- (patrons) making new friends -- the vibe is so great,” Love told the newspaper.

In addition to the no-phone rule, men will be required to wear jackets, according to Paper City magazine.

The staff will be watching for people who try to violate the rule.

“We’re going to kindly ask them to put their phone in the bag,” Love told KXAS. “We’ve already had that happen. Some people forget. They just have their phone in their pocket. We give them the bag. They put their phone in the bag. It’s not a big deal.”

