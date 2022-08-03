ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

As Trina and Rory Share a Romantic Kiss, Ava Ditches Her Husband and Turns to Sonny for Help

By Richard Simms
SheKnows
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on soaps.sheknows.com

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’

Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?

Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trina
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer

Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kissed#Ditches#The Metro Court
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’

Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
TV SERIES
In Touch Weekly

Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died

Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'

Nick Cannon is elated at the birth of son Legendary Love. On Tuesday night, the Wild N' Out host, 41, made his first Instagram post announcing the birth of his baby boy. The post came shortly after model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their first child together by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

From Leading Man to Married Man, General Hospital Vet Ties the Knot

A former ABC soap actor created some fireworks of his own over the previous holiday weekend. Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Ronnie Marmo (ex-Lt. Ronald “Ronnie” Dimestico) and his new bride congratulations! Marmo married actress Janelle Gaeta, who shared a series of Instagram stories over the Fourth of July weekend from their wedding. The stories detailed various photos leading up to the event, as well as a video of their first kiss as husband and wife, plus the happy couple dancing the night away.
RELATIONSHIPS
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy