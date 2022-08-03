As Trina and Rory Share a Romantic Kiss, Ava Ditches Her Husband and Turns to Sonny for Help

Read on soaps.sheknows.com
Paris Jackson Reveals She & Her Brother Prince Were ‘Raised Like Twins’ in Rare Interview: ‘There’s a Telepathy There’
Click here to read the full article. The Jackson family seems to have a strong bond, especially between Michael Jackson’s eldest children Paris Jackson and Michael Joseph Jackson, Jr. (“Prince”). The two are always posting on social media about one another, going to red carpet events together, and overall seems like the sweetest brother-sister duo. And Paris confirms that in a super rare interview. In a rare interview with the YouTube channel Tuna on Toast with Stryker, Paris talked about everything from her musical influences to how much she adores her brothers. While being interviewed by Ted Stryker, the folk singer...
GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: The End of Sonny and Nina?
Relationships are torn apart in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers! Spencer’s loyalties are questioned as Esme prepares to drop a bombshell, Sasha lashes out at Brando, and Sonny gives Nina an ultimatum that could spell the end of their relationship!. As Trina’s trial continues, there are more witnesses to take...
General Hospital’s Steve Burton Sold Condo the Same Month He and Estranged Pregnant Wife Sheree Burton Separated
Moving out. Steve Burton and Sheree Burton sold their condo the same month they officially separated. Their nearly 2,000-square foot Newport Beach condo was sold on March 8, property records show, and the pair listed their initial date of separation as March 1, according to divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly.
Tristan Thompson Seen In 1st Photos Since Birth Of Baby With Khloe Kardashian
Tristan Thompson, 31, looked calm and comfortable in the first public pics since the news of his baby boy’s arrival made headlines. The professional basketball player, who is already the father of three, was seen walking through a gymnastics center parking lot in Los Angeles, CA shortly after he welcomed another bundle of joy with ex Khloe Kardashian via surrogate on Aug. 5. He wore a summer-friendly outfit that included a black graphic t-shirt, black shorts, white socks, and what appeared to be black Chuck Taylor-style Converse sneakers.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
Queen Elizabeth Had 5 Words for Prince George During the Surprise Platinum Jubilee Balcony Appearance, Lip Reader Says
A lip reader believes Queen Elizabeth told Prince George on the Buckingham Palace balcony she didn't expect the smoke that streaked across the sky at the end of Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Robin Roberts Prays To Jesus That 'I’m Going To Be Positive... And Get Rid Of Anything That’s Weighing Me Down:' She's Been Standing By Her Partner 'Sweet Amber,' As She Battles Cancer
Robin Roberts returns to the set of Good Morning America with a super positive attitude after spending time in “happy place” as partner Amber Laign underwent breast cancer treatment. Robin and Amber have been together through many highs and lows over their relationship—including each of their battles with...
Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son. On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death. "Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
General Hospital’s Backstage ‘Feud’ Intensifies: ‘Good Luck Trying to Find Somebody Else’
Maurice Benard and Marcus Coloma have dropped a new chapter of their real-life dramedy. If you haven’t already heard, you may want to read our original article on the highly entertaining “feud” that’s going on behind the scenes at General Hospital. As it got underway, Maurice Benard (Sonny) was giving Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) such a cold shoulder that he could’ve gotten frostbite.
Gone Too Soon! ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Whose Loved Ones Died
Gone but never forgotten! 90 Day Fiancé documents long-distance lovers as they pack their bags and ditch everything they have to be thousands of miles away with the one they love. While some romantic connections find happy endings in their love stories, TLC stars have experienced some sad deaths in the franchise, and the international travel rules can be a headache when a loved one dies.
Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other
Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
Nick Cannon Says He'll 'Never Have a Love' Like His Relationship with Ex-Wife Mariah Carey
Nick Cannon says his ex-wife Mariah Carey will "always be my baby!" In his Tuesday appearance on The Hottee Talk Show Podcast, the comedian, 41, reveals he's still keeping the door open for the "We Belong Together" singer, 53, in the hopes that they might one day rekindle their romance.
Priscilla Presley says her ex-husband Elvis was 'not racist in any way' because he had 'Black friends'
Priscilla Presley appeared on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to discuss her late ex-husband's legacy. Priscilla said Elvis was "not prejudiced in any way" despite accusations of cultural appropriation. "He loved, loved being around Blacks and being around anyone actually," she said.
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
Nick Cannon Celebrates the Birth of Son Legendary Love: 'Healthy, Happy and Harmonious Spirit'
Nick Cannon is elated at the birth of son Legendary Love. On Tuesday night, the Wild N' Out host, 41, made his first Instagram post announcing the birth of his baby boy. The post came shortly after model Bre Tiesi announced the birth of their first child together by sharing a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."
From Leading Man to Married Man, General Hospital Vet Ties the Knot
A former ABC soap actor created some fireworks of his own over the previous holiday weekend. Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Ronnie Marmo (ex-Lt. Ronald “Ronnie” Dimestico) and his new bride congratulations! Marmo married actress Janelle Gaeta, who shared a series of Instagram stories over the Fourth of July weekend from their wedding. The stories detailed various photos leading up to the event, as well as a video of their first kiss as husband and wife, plus the happy couple dancing the night away.
Ruth Buzzi's Husband Shares the Actress and Comedian Has Suffered a Series of 'Devastating Strokes'
Actress Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, her husband Kent Perkins shared in a heartbreaking social media post. On Tuesday, Perkins posted a photo of the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress celebrating her 85th birthday last year, smiling while holding a piece of pie. "This photo...
‘Dynasty’ Icon Dame Joan Collins, 89, Airlifted To Hospital In Monaco
Dame Joan Collins was airlifted to a Monte Carlo airport to treat a trapped nerve, as the 89-year-old actress vacationed in Monaco on earlier this week. A friend of the actress revealed that she had been flown to Page Six. While it’s undoubtedly scary to have been flown out, the actress seems like she’s on the mend now, and doing well!
Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair
Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
