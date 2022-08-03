Read on www.nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Hard Roll Outs and YDC Update
Senior Reporter Annmarie Timmins of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead on WKXL in the Morning to discuss difficulties of rolling out medicaid dental care and student ID requirements, as well as defense of the state’s YDC settlement. More from them at https://newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/new-nh-law-requires-national-suicide-prevention-lifeline-to-be-included-on-student-id-cards/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/03/attorney-who-represented-church-abuse-victims-defends-states-ydc-settlement-plan/
Cail & Company LIVE with Tom Raffio, Mike Ramshaw & Jason Reid
Ken Cail and Co-Host Tom Raffio, President & CEO of Northeast Delta Dental, chat with Mike Ramshaw, President of the New Hampshire Fishercats. They discuss their upcoming event on September 10th called the “Granite State Baseball Dinner,” presented by Delta Dental. To learn more about this event or...
