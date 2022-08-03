ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

By Isabella Ledonne
WDBJ7.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wdbj7.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfirnews.com

Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives

NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals. The Regional Center for Animal Care and...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Annual “load the bus celebration” kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the William Byrd High School Drumline and William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School cheerleaders could be heard outside the Bonsack Walmart Friday afternoon. They were welcoming in the kickoff for the annual “load the bus celebration” on the weekend of the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
Roanoke, VA
Lifestyle
Roanoke, VA
Pets & Animals
City
Cumberland, VA
Local
Virginia Pets & Animals
WDBJ7.com

Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
VINTON, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Homes#Envigo#Beagles#Dog#Gone Home#Angels Of Assisi
WDBJ7.com

Garden of Grace sees a growing need

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Botetourt County is pulling baskets of produce from its community garden in hopes of filling the plates of its neighbors in need. “Funny as this may sound. I think we would like to extinguish hunger one tomato at a time or one squash at a time,” Pastor Chuck Miller said.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WSLS

Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society

LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WRAL

Abused, underweight pit bull on the way to recovery

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A pit bull weighing 27 pounds should be closer to 50. The dog, found abandoned on the road, is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter in Virginia.
ORANGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy