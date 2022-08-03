Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

Read on www.wdbj7.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Brews and Bubbles event will benefit The Roanoke Higher Education Center FoundationCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage FestivalCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
wfirnews.com
Roanoke shelters full, hold adoption event to save animal lives
NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke, VA – Today, Saturday, August 6th Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection will hold an adoption event. Both organizations are overflowing with adoptable dogs and have no space to take in more animals. The Regional Center for Animal Care and...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WDBJ7.com
Annual “load the bus celebration” kicks off in Roanoke
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of the William Byrd High School Drumline and William Fleming and Patrick Henry High School cheerleaders could be heard outside the Bonsack Walmart Friday afternoon. They were welcoming in the kickoff for the annual “load the bus celebration” on the weekend of the Virginia Sales Tax Holiday.
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
110 Roanoke Valley teachers walk away with new supplies after Back 2 School Blast
ROANOKE, Va. – With back to school just around the corner, Roanoke organizations give back to teachers to set them up for success. The Rescue Mission partnered with Parkway Church on the Mountain to give 110 teachers a chance to collect school supplies. Teachers brought bins and bags to...
WDBJ7.com
Garden of Grace sees a growing need
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A church in Botetourt County is pulling baskets of produce from its community garden in hopes of filling the plates of its neighbors in need. “Funny as this may sound. I think we would like to extinguish hunger one tomato at a time or one squash at a time,” Pastor Chuck Miller said.
WSLS
Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days
ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe your kid needs a playmate, or maybe you need someone to keep up with you on your runs – either way, Jr. K might just be a perfect fit in your fun family. This energetic 5-year-old Pitbull mix is neutered and looking for a...
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
WDBJ7.com
Hallmark Channel actress organizes 200 backpack donations for Roanoke Valley foster care children
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families are getting ready to head back to school, actress Jen Lilley and local organizations are making sure kids in foster care have the supplies they need. You may have seen Lilley in a Hallmark Christmas movie or in the soap opera, ‘Days of Our...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WDBJ7.com
Neon Culture Brewing will be the first Black-owned brewery in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The first black-owned brewery in the Charlottesville area is coming soon. After making his first batch in his mother’s kitchen in 2017, founder and head-brewer of Neon Culture Brewing, Corey Hoffman, is bringing his unique, non-traditional craft beers to the Charlottesville community in a way that is inspired by his culture.
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
WSLS
Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
WRAL
Abused, underweight pit bull on the way to recovery
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A pit bull weighing 27 pounds should be closer to 50. The dog, found abandoned on the road, is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter in Virginia.
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WSET
2 dogs rescued after being trapped in a fire at a Nelson Co. home
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a fire at a home in Nelson County, two dogs are expected to recover after being trapped inside. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fire at a home in Schuyler on Saturday. They said the house had people...
