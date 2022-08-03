ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Nightmare Journey to America Ends With Two Little Girls Orphaned

GUATEMALA CITY—Eight-year-old Valeria and four-year-old Fernanda embarked on the riskiest journey of their lives last year. Their mother, Francisca, had promised them that getting to America would give them everything they could ever imagine. But they didn’t understand why they were walking for hours under the sun, spending nights in unknown dark rooms, and entrusting their lives to a smuggler their mother called “the good man.”Still, the girls obeyed their mother’s instructions. She left them by the Guatemalan-Mexican border in December 2021, like 95 percent of migrant children who are dropped off at the border by their parents—usually because they...
IMMIGRATION

