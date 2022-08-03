GUATEMALA CITY—Eight-year-old Valeria and four-year-old Fernanda embarked on the riskiest journey of their lives last year. Their mother, Francisca, had promised them that getting to America would give them everything they could ever imagine. But they didn’t understand why they were walking for hours under the sun, spending nights in unknown dark rooms, and entrusting their lives to a smuggler their mother called “the good man.”Still, the girls obeyed their mother’s instructions. She left them by the Guatemalan-Mexican border in December 2021, like 95 percent of migrant children who are dropped off at the border by their parents—usually because they...

IMMIGRATION ・ 56 MINUTES AGO