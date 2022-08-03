Read on www.wkdzradio.com
Judy Turner Wyatt, 75, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 75-year-old Judy Turner Wyatt, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Skinner Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors include:. A daughter: LaDonna Vanzant of Clarksville, Tennessee;. A sister:...
Michael Lamonte Long, 64, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 64-year-old Michael Lamonte Long, of Hopkinsville, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning, August 8, at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 o’clock Sunday evening at Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville.
James Edward Stovall, 89, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 89-year-old James Edward Stovall, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Thursday, August 11, at First Baptist Church in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Thursday. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 69, of Herndon
Funeral services for 69-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus, of Herndon, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at her home, at 11288 Lonnie Walker Highway. Burial will follow in the Fentress Lane Cemetery. Visitation begins at her home Friday and runs up until service time Saturday. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in...
Thomas ‘Hip’ Radford, 79, of Cadiz
A celebration of life for 79-year-old Thomas Henry “Hip” Radford, of Cadiz, will be held at 1 o’clock Saturday, August 13, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday, August 13. Survivors include:. Two daughters: Gwennifer Radford of Hopkinsville, and...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
Details Released In Greenville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
From prison to published author: local man helps others to sobriety
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Local man Tremayne Stewart is a published author and a productive man of society. You would never guess he has served three prison sentences. He grew up in Logan County…his life took a turn for the worse when he turned 17. “I jumped headfirst into the streets,...
The Other Side Of The Annual Fancy Farm Picnic
Although the annual Fancy Farm Picnic has become known for political speaking, Political Director Steven Elder says don’t forget it is a huge fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church. Elder says Fancy Farm is a huge picnic, with festivities actually getting underway on the Friday before the picnic. He...
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment
A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
Man served with felony assault warrant
An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash
A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified
Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
Jennie Stuart Health Breaks Ground On $32 Million ED, Cancer Center Expansion
Officials with Jennie Stuart Health planted shovels and turned fresh dirt Thursday morning in Hopkinsville, ceremonially initiating what will be a $32.1 renovation and expansion of its emergency department and ambulance bay, as well as a thorough revitalization of its oncology wing — the EC Green Cancer Center. Eric...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville
Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville
A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
YouTube Paranormal Investigators Are Hosting Overnight Stay at Kentucky’s Waverly Hills Sanatorium
If you're from the Tri-State area, there's a pretty good chance you've heard of the haunted Waverly Hills Sanatorium, it's said to be one of the most haunted places in the U.S. Why is Waverly Hills so chilling?. Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is...
