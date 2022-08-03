ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerulean, KY

wkdzradio.com

Judy Turner Wyatt, 75, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 75-year-old Judy Turner Wyatt, of Hopkinsville, will be noon Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Skinner Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Survivors include:. A daughter: LaDonna Vanzant of Clarksville, Tennessee;. A sister:...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Michael Lamonte Long, 64, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 64-year-old Michael Lamonte Long, of Hopkinsville, will be at 11 o’clock Monday morning, August 8, at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Burial will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-6 o’clock Sunday evening at Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

James Edward Stovall, 89, of Hopkinsville

Funeral services for 89-year-old James Edward Stovall, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Thursday, August 11, at First Baptist Church in Russellville. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Thursday. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Elizabeth Stoltzfus, 69, of Herndon

Funeral services for 69-year-old Elizabeth Stoltzfus, of Herndon, will be at 10 o’clock Saturday morning at her home, at 11288 Lonnie Walker Highway. Burial will follow in the Fentress Lane Cemetery. Visitation begins at her home Friday and runs up until service time Saturday. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in...
HERNDON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Thomas ‘Hip’ Radford, 79, of Cadiz

A celebration of life for 79-year-old Thomas Henry “Hip” Radford, of Cadiz, will be held at 1 o’clock Saturday, August 13, at King’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Saturday, August 13. Survivors include:. Two daughters: Gwennifer Radford of Hopkinsville, and...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Details Released In Greenville Road Crash

Police have released the name of a man injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a truck driven by 65-year-old Tim Tucker of Hopkinsville was southbound when a medical problem caused him to lose control and run into a ditch at the intersection of Rozelle Avenue.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

The Other Side Of The Annual Fancy Farm Picnic

Although the annual Fancy Farm Picnic has become known for political speaking, Political Director Steven Elder says don’t forget it is a huge fundraiser for St. Jerome Catholic Church. Elder says Fancy Farm is a huge picnic, with festivities actually getting underway on the Friday before the picnic. He...
FANCY FARM, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Wanton Endangerment

A Hopkinsville woman was charged after she struck a vehicle on Nelson Drive in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Kiana Jackson sideswiped a man’s vehicle while on Nelson Drive with her two children in the vehicle. The vehicle she hit was reportedly driven by a man who...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Man served with felony assault warrant

An arrest warrant for felony assault was served Thursday against a Hopkinsville man who was shot last month on East Third Street. It alleges that on July 26, 53-year old Ronald Young of Hopkinsville caused serious injury to 67-year old Herbert Wharton of Cadiz by striking him several times on the head, causing injuries that will require surgery and could potentially cause him to lose vision in one eye.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man In Critical Condition After Crash

A wreck on Lafayette Road at Stone Valley Drive in Hopkinsville sent two men to the hospital one with severe injuries Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV driven by Calvin Merritt was northbound attempting to turn onto Stone Valley Drive when it collided with a southbound truck driven by David Saltsman.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Burglar breaks in and ransacks home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week. According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the […]
HENDERSON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Water District Boil Water Advisory

The Christian County Water District is issuing a boil water advisory for customers along the Princeton Road northwest of Hopkinsville. Officials say the advisory runs from 6695 Princeton Rd to 10381 Princeton Rd, from 3580 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd to 6215 Gracey Sinking Fork Rd. It also includes the areas from 3730 Harmony Grove Rd to 5132 Harmony Grove Rd, and all customers on Shepherd Rd, JC Kelly Rd, Shurdan Creek Rd, and Tucker Ln. The advisory also includes Cerulean Sinking Fork Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting in Calvert City

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KBSI) – One person is dead and another injured after a shooting in Calvert City Thursday night. The Calvert City Police Department responded to 29 Black Knight Drive at 9:50 p.m. for a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot...
CALVERT CITY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Located Alone By Law Enforcement In Hopkinsville

Authorities are searching for the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Authorities ask if you have any information about this child to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Clarksville Man Charged With Attempted Burglary In Hopkinsville

A Clarksville man was charged with attempted burglary after a report of a man pointing a gun at a home on West 1st Street in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they were called for 22-year-old Christian Berrian who had pointed a rifle in a window of the home then fled the area before law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

