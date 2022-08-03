ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City gears up for World Series: Elm Street closing on Tuesday

By The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

The City of Greenville will close Elm Street between 14th and 10th Street starting Tuesday to make way for the Little League Softball World Series at Elm Street Park.

The tournament will bring 12 teams and their fans from across the United States and around the world to town through Aug. 15, the city announced.

The tournament will feature an expanded field with eight teams representing regions in the U.S. and four from international locations including the Phillippines, Italy, Puerto Rico and Canada. A team from the Pitt County Girls Softball League will represent North Carolina in the series.

Admission to the games is free and all of them will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews and ESPN+.

Detours around the area of Stallings Stadium will utilize Charles Boulevard. Motorists traveling north will be detoured from Greenville Boulevard to Charles Boulevard and 10th Street. Motorists heading south will be detoured from 10th Street to Charles Boulevard and Greenville Boulevard. Only permitted traffic will be allowed in the blocked section of Elm Street during the closure.

Transportation will be provided for participating players and coaches, while public parking for the event will be available in the College Hill Drive parking lot located near the corner of 10th Street and College Hill Drive, a news release from the city said. Members of the public can access Elm Street Park from the College Hill parking lot via the Green Mill Run Greenway.

