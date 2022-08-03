Special Weather Statement issued for Cocke Smoky Mountains, Northwest Cocke, Northwest Greene by NWS

Read on alerts.weather.gov
Related
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Claiborne, Grainger, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Claiborne; Grainger; Union The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Claiborne County in east Tennessee Central Grainger County in east Tennessee Eastern Union County in east Tennessee * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Maynardville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rutledge, New Tazewell, Tazewell, Luttrell, Lone Mountain, Joppa, Buffalo Springs, Sandlick and Panther Creek State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 07:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Caldwell Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mitchell; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Yancey PATCHY DENSE FOG DEVELOPING ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS AND FOOTHILLS THIS MORNING Fog developed around daybreak across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, and is becoming more widespread in the mountain river valleys. Expect visibility to be reduced to one-quarter mile or less in patchy dense fog through 10 am. If driving this morning, be prepared to encounter patches of dense fog. The visibility may be reduced very quickly. Use low beam headlights and fog lamps if you encounter dense fog.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Knox, Loudon, Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 16:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Blount; Knox; Loudon; Monroe The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southern Knox County in east Tennessee Blount County in east Tennessee Monroe County in east Tennessee * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 512 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Louisville to near Madisonville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Maryville, Lenoir City, Alcoa, Madisonville, Farragut, Louisville, Rockford, Eagleton Village and Vonore. This includes Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 373 and 384. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hamblen; Hawkins The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Greene County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hamblen County in east Tennessee * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Russellville, or 11 miles west of Greeneville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Greeneville, Rogersville, Mosheim, Bulls Gap, Baileyton, St. Clair, Kepler, McCloud, Romeo and Mohawk. This includes Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 17 and 36. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Bristol, Russell, Scott, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-05 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: City of Bristol; Russell; Scott; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Sullivan County in east Tennessee Northeastern Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northwestern Washington County in east Tennessee Southern Russell County in southwestern Virginia The City of Bristol in southwestern Virginia Southeastern Scott County in southwestern Virginia Washington County in southwestern Virginia * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 508 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles east of Bristol Va to near Bristol Tn to 7 miles southwest of Colonial Heights, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol Tn, Bristol Va, Abingdon, Lebanon, Gate City, Weber City, Spurgeon and Colonial Heights. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 12. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 50 and 75. Interstate 81 in Virginia between mile markers 1 and 25. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0