ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Eilish McColgan gold medal brings ‘a tear in the eye’, says Nicola Sturgeon

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUnEe_0h3iSXvJ00

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said it brought a “tear in the eye” to see Scottish runner Eilish McColgan win the 10,000-metre Commonwealth Games final.

McColgan won gold at the Games in Birmingham in a record time of 30:48:60 to match her mother Liz McColgan’s gold at the 1986 Games in Edinburgh. It is her first major title.

Ms Sturgeon tweeted: “What an absolutely amazing night for Team Scotland – congratulations to all our medal winners so far in these Commonwealth Games.

“Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “Incredible! What a story!”

Channel 5 newsreader Dan Walker said his “whole family were screaming” for the last 600 metres.

Wrapped in a saltire, McColgan shared the emotional moment with her mother and her partner who were cheering her on from the stands in Birmingham.

Speaking to the BBC afterwards, she said: “It’s just been such an up and down year with Covid, initially, then another illness and a couple of niggles at the wrong time… but I honestly couldn’t have asked for any more tonight to have my family here.

“The crowd, in that last 200 metres, I can’t even explain it. It was vibrating through my whole body.

“I’ve never sprinted like that in my entire life. Without the crowd, I wouldn’t have finished like that. I just wanted it so bad.

To witness your daughter winning is just amazing and to win it in the same event I won it in

“It’s just an absolute dream.”

Liz McColgan joined her daughter and said: “For me as a mother, not even as just a coach, to witness your daughter winning is just amazing and to win it in the same event I won it in.

“She’s just ran the race I always knew she was capable of winning. It was amazing to watch, it was very nerve-racking to watch. It’s been a long time coming and she put it together tonight and I’m just really, really pleased.”

Team Scotland won three other gold medals on Wednesday: Duncan Ross won his fifth medal for the men’s 200-metre medley, Sarah Adlington for the 78kg and higher women’s judo, and Rosemary Lenton and Pauline Wilson for the women’s para lawn bowls.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Scotland’s Laura Muir targets summer treble after 1500m Commonwealth Games glory

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold on Sunday evening to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games and immediately targeted a summer treble. The 29-year-old Scot, who secured her first ever Commonwealth medal on Saturday with 800m bronze after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected, decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium.
WORLD
newschain

Delicious Orie savours taste of victory after claiming gold medal in Birmingham

Delicious Orie turned his focus to emulating Anthony Joshua after surviving a rough-and-ready Commonwealth Games final against Sagar Ahlawat to become England’s latest super-heavyweight boxing gold medallist. The Birmingham 25-year-old lost the first round on all five judges’ cards before rallying to claim a unanimous decision victory and take...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Gordon Brown: Tory leadership candidates need to think again on Scotland

Former prime minister Gordon Brown urged Conservative leadership candidates to “think again” on telling Scotland to “get lost”. His comments came after Tory leadership candidate Liz Truss said she would “ignore” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon. Speaking at leadership hustings in Exeter, Devon,...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Liz Mccolgan
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
newschain

England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in mixed doubles

England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles. New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre. The...
SPORTS
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medals#Uk#Scottish#Commonwealth Games
newschain

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Chinese officials have announced unspecified sanctions on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. A Chinese foreign ministry statement said that Ms Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island. Ms Pelosi was the highest-ranking US...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Liam Pitchford: Birmingham gold medal feels better than Gold Coast

Liam Pitchford believes his table tennis doubles win with Paul Drinkhall is “better than the Gold Coast” after the pair won gold on Sunday. The English duo successfully defended their doubles title won in Australia after beating India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Sharath Kamal Achanta in a repeat of their gold-medal clash in 2018.
TENNIS
newschain

Scotland’s Neah Evans takes silver in women’s road race

Neah Evans claimed a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games women’s road race as the Scot was once more edged out by Australia’s Georgia Baker after a sprint finish. Evans also had to settle for silver in the track cycling points race last Sunday behind Baker, who now has three golds at Birmingham 2022 having helped her country top the podium in the team pursuit.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Hibernian to review incidents of fan disorder during Edinburgh derby

Hibernian have issued a statement acknowledging incidents of supporter disorder at Sunday’s Edinburgh derby with Hearts. Jambos left-back Alex Cochrane appeared to be struck by a cigarette lighter while preparing to take a throw-in in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Easter Road, while several home fans invaded the pitch after Martin Boyle’s stoppage-time equaliser.
SOCCER
newschain

England claim first Commonwealth Games hockey gold with victory over Australia

England won Commonwealth Games hockey gold for the first time as Australia were beaten 2-1 at Birmingham 2022. Second-quarter goals from Holly Hunt and Tess Howard delivered glory for England’s women less than 24 hours after the men had suffered semi-final despair at the hands of Australia. Ambrosia Malone...
WORLD
newschain

Zharnel Hughes misses out in his quest to get gold in Birmingham

Zharnel Hughes again missed out on Commonwealth Games gold – as Keely Hodgkinson and Jake Wightman suffered disappointment in Birmingham. European champion Hughes clocked 20.12 seconds in the 200 metres final at the Alexander Stadium on Saturday night but finished behind reigning champion Jereem Richards. The Trinidad and Tobago...
WORLD
newschain

Revenge for Australia as England outclassed in semi-final

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf promised her team will come back fighting in Sunday’s bronze medal clash with New Zealand after seeing their hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title dashed at the NEC in Birmingham. England were outclassed 60-51 by Australia, who fought back from the shock...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy