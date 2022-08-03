Kristin Cavallari: Being Compared To Lauren Conrad Is Part Of My Career

Related
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years
From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
NFL・
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Have Called It Quits
The couple found that their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship, a source told E! Online.
Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
Woody Harrelson Reacts To Viral Photo Of Doppelgänger Baby With Sweet Poem
When Danielle Grier Mulvenna tweeted a photo of her smiling baby girl and noted her eerie resemblance to Woody Harrelson, the actor took notice.
Khloé Kardashian Welcomes Her 2nd Child With Tristan Thompson
A rep for the reality star confirmed in July that the couple was expecting a second child via surrogate despite no longer being together.
NBA・
Lady Gaga Confirms Role In 'Joker 2' With Very 'Cheeky' Tweet
The upcoming movie, “Joker: Folie à Deux," will reportedly be a musical, but there's no word on whether the singer will be playing Harley Quinn.
Britney Spears Reacts To Kevin Federline's 'Hurtful' Claims About Sons 'Not Seeing Her'
The former couple share two sons, who Federline claimed have chosen not to see their mother for months.
Jamie Foxx Shares How He Convinced Cameron Diaz To End Her Hollywood Retirement
The "Any Given Sunday" co-stars are teaming up again for Netflix's "Back in Action," which will mark Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus.
NFL・
Reporter Gets Cute Reply From Beyoncé’s Mom After Sneaking Song Titles Into Traffic Update
Philadelphia reporter Sheila Watko said she would "NEVER recover" from catching Tina Knowles' attention.
Twitter Users Are Gleeful Over Jamie Lee Curtis' 'Savage' Remark To Lea Michele
The "Halloween" star playfully ribbed the TV and Broadway actor over one award she doesn't yet have.
Kylie Jenner Accuses Makeup Artist Of Spreading 'False Information' Over Lab Photos
Kevin James Bennett, an Emmy-winning makeup artist, also called out Selena Gomez and demanded public apologies from both celebrities.
Britney’s Most Shocking Claims In Testimony
Britney Spears publicly spoke out for the first time against her conservatorship in court. Here are the most shocking claims she made.
