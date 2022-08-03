ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari: Being Compared To Lauren Conrad Is Part Of My Career

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rlCq_0h3iSQkE00

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Ups and Downs Through the Years

From a broken engagement to three beautiful children, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s relationship has had its share of curveballs, culminating in their April 2020 split. The Uncommon James founder and the former NFL star began their whirlwind romance in 2010, meeting through mutual friend Giuliana Rancic. “Jay is a good Midwestern boy; he's a […]
NFL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Bares Stomach & Twins With Asap Rocky In Jeans 3 Months After Baby’s Birth

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky gave themselves some much needed couple time as they were spotted out on a late-night stroll together after welcoming their first child three months ago. The Fenty Beauty founder and her rapper beau were spotted enjoying the summer evening at a park in New York City on August 6. Rocking an open shirt, Rihanna showed off her bare belly while she twinned with Asap in a pair of oversized denim pants. He added a tie-dye shirt, sweater vest and funky hat to his ensemble as well.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Lauren Conrad
IN THIS ARTICLE
HuffPost

HuffPost

111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy