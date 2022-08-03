ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Education
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Job Fair#Berry Academy
fox46.com

Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative

Charlotte's oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Funeral plans announced for Wayne County Deputy Matthew …. Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh …. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven to …. Witness says Lowell...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
SALISBURY, NC
NewsBreak
Education
fox46.com

Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards

They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food. Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards. Funeral plans announced for Wayne County Deputy Matthew …. Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh …. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven...
FORT MILL, SC
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event

North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
CONCORD, NC

