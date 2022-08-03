Read on www.fox46.com
Freedom Park: A Cherished Place in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Blumenthal Performing Arts is Accepting Internship Applications Until August 12thCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Day Trips You Can Take From CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Best Museums to Visit in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Fire decimates Charlotte non-profit food pantry
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Camino Health Center, a well-known non-profit in the Charlotte area said its food pantry has been deemed unusable after being ravaged by a building fire on July 4. In a Facebook post, the non-profit said an unexpected fire at their facility caused serious damage and flooding...
Smart Shopper: Back To School Giveaway At Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic!
CHARLOTTE, NC– With kids returning back to school in less than three weeks, now is not the time to procrastinate! With inflation and continued supply chain issues, it can be difficult to find affordable school supplies. Not to worry, because Keith Clinic Estramonte Chiropractic has got you covered! August,...
Grandmother concerned about end of COVID-19 emergency as case numbers rise
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's COVID-19 state of emergency is ending in less than two weeks. Gov. Roy Cooper has said the emergency status will expire Aug. 15, 29 months after it started. Mecklenburg County leaders intend to follow suit. This comes at a time when COVID-19 numbers are...
Four rides close at Carowinds, major announcement coming soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After years of operation, four rides at Carowinds will no longer be open. In a statement from a Carowinds spokesperson, the Yo-Yo, Dodgem, Plants vs. Zombies and Southern Star attractions closed earlier this week on Aug. 1. The four rides are located in the Crossroads section...
Person shot near busy Charlotte intersection, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person was taken to a Charlotte hospital after an apparent shooting Saturday evening. Medic said it happened along Freedom Drive near Tuckaseegee Road. They said the patient was wounded around 6 p.m. and faced life-threatening injuries. As of writing, what may have led up to the shooting is not known.
Nonprofit turns former Charlotte hotel into housing for homeless
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte nonprofit is transforming a former hotel space into apartments to combat homelessness in Mecklenburg County. Roof Above provides services to help people live a stable and safe life. Part of the organization's work includes operating a day services center and three year-round shelters. The...
Charlotte's Latin community pleads for help in aiding incoming immigrants
The Latin Coalition said Charlotte is seeing a surge of people coming into the area from the Mexican border. Charlotte’s Latin community pleads for help in aiding …. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven to …. Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff. Fort...
The Fillmore Charlotte Holds Job Fair On Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Fillmore Charlotte is holding a hiring event on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone looking for a new career is encouraged to stop by to learn more and apply.
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
Charlotte family remembers 108-year-old relative
Charlotte's oldest living resident Ira Bell Ray was 108 years old before she passed away on Tuesday. Funeral plans announced for Wayne County Deputy Matthew …. Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh …. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven to …. Witness says Lowell...
West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district. The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.
New leadership announced for Rowan-Salisbury Schools
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education named two new leaders Thursday. Lydia Richmond will be the principal of West Rowan Middle School, and Damien Akelman will be the district’s director of accountability. Richmond has served as an assistant principal at West Rowan High School (WRHS)...
Back to School Community Day at Stratford Richardson YMCA, including free shoes and school items
SWIPE CE, Inc., Truist Bank, Samaritans Feet and YMCA are presenting a Back to School Community Day on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Stratford Richardson YMCA, 1946 West Boulevard, Charlotte. This is a FREE event, but register in advance (by August 11th) so that...
Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards
They're tucked in the suburbs of Tega Cay -- whipping up brews, ciders, and food. Fort Mill brewery racks up local & national awards. Funeral plans announced for Wayne County Deputy Matthew …. Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh …. Months after husband’s death, a woman’s driven...
Head football coach at new CMS high school shares goals as season nears
CHARLOTTE — Aug. 5 is the last Friday without high school football in the Carolinas until December. Jonathan Simmons is the head coach at the newly-opened Palisades High School in Steele Creek. He told Channel 9 he wants to start the season on the right foot. Simmons is one...
Traffic Team 9 breaks down alternate routes amid busy weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — It’s going to be an action-packed weekend in the Queen City, which is set to cause some issues getting around town. Some of the events include the Eucharist Congress Procession, where thousands of Catholics will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Diocese of Charlotte. The will...
North Carolina Oktoberfest — free family event
North Carolina Oktoberfest is a free, family-friendly event that takes place October 29th, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4751 NC-49, Concord, NC. Fall is looking great around Charlotte, whether you’re looking for something spooky or totally kid-friendly! Check out our HUGE list of...
Lottery winner in Gaston County getting $1,000 every day for the rest of their life
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — It may not be a billion-dollar jackpot, but one person in Gaston County likely won’t have to worry about money ever again after picking the right numbers to win $1,000 a day for the rest of their life. According to the North Carolina Lottery,...
West Charlotte High soccer coach terminated, Title IX report filed: CMS
CMS said on Friday, Aug. 5, that former teacher and coach Ryan Copeland is no longer with the school system.
