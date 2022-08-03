ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man charged with murder of woman missing for decade

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TUjsS_0h3iRyWb00

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared a decade ago, police said.

Darren Osment, 40, will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Thursday accused of murdering 32-year-old Claire Holland.

Ms Holland, from the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol, was last seen leaving city-centre pub Seamus O’Donnell’s at 11.15pm on June 6 2012, the day after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvNpJ_0h3iRyWb00
A man has now been charged with the murder of Claire Holland who was last seen alive 10 years ago leaving a pub in Bristol (Avon and Somerset Police/PA) (PA Media)

She was reported missing a few days later, and has not been seen or heard from since despite several mass searches and appeals for information.

Avon and Somerset Police said Osment, of Chessel Drive, Patchway, South Gloucestershire, has been remanded in custody.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, head of the major crime investigation team, said: “This is a pivotal moment in our investigation and we have updated Claire’s family now that a man has been charged with her murder.

“We’ll continue to provide any support they may need through our specialist family liaison officer.”

Ben Samples, senior district Crown prosecutor with the CPS South West complex casework unit, added: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge Darren Osment with one count of murder.

“The authority to charge follows a complex investigation by the major crime investigation team, which was supported by the complex casework unit.

“An extensive review of all the evidence gathered has led us to conclude that our legal tests to commence a prosecution have been met.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Darren Osment are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Somerset Police#Chessel Drive Patchway#Crown
Injustice Watch

Her crime was driving without a license; a judge forced her to choose between months in jail or a year of alcohol monitoring

How do you end up with a court order to strap an alcohol-monitoring bracelet to your ankle when you weren’t even driving drunk?. For Anastasia Strauther, who had two separate years-old DUI convictions, it happened because she found herself in the courtroom of Cook County Associate Judge Gregory P. Vazquez for a minor traffic violation while driving on a revoked license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
newschain

China sanctions US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over Taiwan visit

Chinese officials have announced unspecified sanctions on US house speaker Nancy Pelosi over her visit to Taiwan earlier this week. A Chinese foreign ministry statement said that Ms Pelosi had disregarded China’s concerns and resolute opposition to her visit to the self-ruled island. Ms Pelosi was the highest-ranking US...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice to die

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning. Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.
HEALTH
newschain

Man jailed for 19 years for stabbing burglar to death

A man who stabbed a burglar to death after seeing him break into his home on doorbell footage has been jailed for 19 years. A jury cleared Karl Townsend, 32, of murdering Jordan Brophy, 31, outside his home in Halewood, Merseyside, on October 29 last year but found him guilty of manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Hosepipe ban comes into force amid hot and dry conditions

Parched parts of England are facing a hosepipe ban amid very dry conditions and ahead of another predicted heatwave. Southern Water announced the move from Friday for customers in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight, while the measure will follow in exactly a week for South East Water customers in Kent and Sussex.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

30 homes saved as firefighters tackle west London blaze

Dozens of firefighters saved about 30 homes when they tackled a blaze involving trees, hedgerows, shrubs and decking in west London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters were called to the blaze on Hereford Road in Feltham on Sunday at 4.35pm. About 60 residents...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Scotland’s Laura Muir targets summer treble after 1500m Commonwealth Games glory

Laura Muir stormed to 1500m gold on Sunday evening to collect her second medal of the Commonwealth Games and immediately targeted a summer treble. The 29-year-old Scot, who secured her first ever Commonwealth medal on Saturday with 800m bronze after an appeal over the photo finish from Jamaica was rejected, decimated the field on the final day of athletics at the Alexander Stadium.
WORLD
newschain

Erling Haaland has silenced his early doubters, claims City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland has already silenced the doubters after his debut double sank West Ham 2-0. Haaland had faced some criticism for his underwhelming performance in the Community Shield defeat by Liverpool last weekend. But the £51million striker announced his arrival in the Premier League...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Ceasefire takes effect after three days of violence in Gaza

A ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants has taken effect in a bid to end nearly three days of violence that has killed dozens of Palestinians. Egyptian officials had worked to bring the sides to an agreement after the flare-up of fighting that saw Israeli aircraft pound targets in Gaza and militants fire hundreds of rockets that reached deep into Israel.
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Delicious Orie savours taste of victory after claiming gold medal in Birmingham

Delicious Orie turned his focus to emulating Anthony Joshua after surviving a rough-and-ready Commonwealth Games final against Sagar Ahlawat to become England’s latest super-heavyweight boxing gold medallist. The Birmingham 25-year-old lost the first round on all five judges’ cards before rallying to claim a unanimous decision victory and take...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Ashleigh Buhai wins AIG Women’s Open after dramatic finish at Muirfield

Two decades after her idol Ernie Els won the Open at Muirfield, South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai followed in his footsteps after a dramatic finish to the £6million AIG Women’s Open. Els had to come through a four-man, five-hole play-off to claim his third major title in 2002...
GOLF
newschain

Man scoops £1m on Lotto after following late mother’s advice

A father-of-five is £1 million richer after he followed his late mother’s advice and snapped up two lottery tickets. Robert Cameron, from Glasgow, matched five numbers and the bonus ball in the Lotto draw on Saturday with a lucky dip ticket he had initially forgotten to buy. The...
LOTTERY
newschain

England’s Adrian Waller and Alison Waters settle for silver in mixed doubles

England pair Adrian Waller and Alison Waters had to settle for Commonwealth Games silver in the squash mixed doubles. New Zealand pair Paul Coll and Joelle King ran out 11-3 11-6 winners and their supporters celebrated with an impromptu haka at the University of Birmingham hockey and squash centre. The...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy