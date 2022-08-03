Read on 1019therock.com
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 16th & 17thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Motorcyclist who died in Scarborough has been identified
The motorcyclist who died following a collision with a car Wednesday on Route 114 in Scarborough has been identified. Steven Lemieux, 67, died as a result of the crash that took place shortly after 9 a.m., according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Scarborough Police Department. Lemieux was...
As Fatalities Climb For 2022, Another Maine Motorcyclist Has Been Killed in a Crash
It has been a rough year for motorcycle enthusiasts in Maine as the number of fatalities has taken a sharp upward turn in 2022. Already in 2022, Maine is on track to pass the number of motorcycle fatalities logged in all of 2021. Sadly, another motorcycle crash has led to...
Two seriously injured in Standish crash
PORTLAND, Maine — Two have been seriously injured in a head-on collision in Standish near the intersection of Ossipee Trail West on Route 113 at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The incident involved a dump truck and a 2004 Volvo operated by Rebecca McVety, 32, of Standish, according to a...
Crews respond to fire at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — The Portland Fire Department responded to a report of an all-hands woods fire at Evergreen Cemetery on Stevens Avenue on Thursday afternoon. Approximately 2 acres burned along the edge of the woods, according to Portland Fire Marshal Jason Grant. Firefighters have reportedly contained and extinguished the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMTW
Mother and child suffer serious injuries in head-on crash in Standish
STANDISH, Maine — Police say a 32-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries and her 2-year-old daughter suffered serious injuries in a head-on crash with a dump truck on Route 133 in Standish. Rebecca McVety of Standish was operating a 2004 Volvo and collided with a fully loaded Leavitt Earthworks tri-axle...
Missing 88-Year-Old Damariscotta Man Has Been Located
Damariscotta Police have canceled a silver alert for an 88-year-old man with dementia after he was safely located. UPDATE: Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Ronald Slicer has been safely located. Katherine England with the Maine Department of Public Safety says Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta was last...
WMTW
Maine's largest police force hires new officers, but still faces shortage
PORTLAND, Maine — Many police and fire departments in Maine continue to struggle with staffing shortages, but in Portland, there is some good news. Portland Police held a ceremony Friday morning to swear in four new officers. The department has had 23 open positions for months. The department would be fully staffed with 158 officers.
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?
It's August in Maine, and with that comes many kinds of activities going on. Whether you are looking for a craft fair, a road race, some live music, or something else, I've put together some events you might like to check out this weekend. The weather looks to be nice for outdoor activities, with warm and sunny weather. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget to put on sunscreen before heading out the door to enjoy the weekend activities. I've included activities for all ages and varied interests, along with some free events and some with an admission fee. If you know of an event that I didn't mention, please feel free to mention it in the comments section with the location, time, and any admission fees. Now get out and enjoy the weekend. Have a great weekend, everyone!
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Pair of defense witnesses testify at Randolph motorcycle crash trial
The defense team in the trial of a man accused of causing a 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists called two witnesses Friday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, is on trial for multiple felony charges in the deadly crash on Route 2 in Randolph. >> Timeline: Zhukovskyy's driving history; see how...
MDOT Moves Ahead with Plan to Replace Bridge Between Topsham and Brunswick
The Frank J. Wood bridge was built in 1932 to span the Androscoggin River between Brunswick and Topsham. Like many bridges in Maine, it has begun to deteriorate to the point where a new bridge is needed. In September of 2017, the Brunswick-Topsham Bridge Design Advisory released some artist renderings...
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Ozzy Osbourne Was Escorted Out of Portland, Maine For Throwing Furniture Off a Hotel Roof
Portland, Maine is filled with historic buildings that still shine light on the city’s rich history. The Westin Portland Harborview Hotel building, which opened in 1927, still has the infamous “EASTLAND” sign on display from the hotel’s first name, “The Eastland”. The Eastland Hotel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WMTW
Beach to Beacon returns in Cape Elizabeth
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — The 24th Beach to Beacon 10K returned to Cape Elizabeth on Saturday after a two-year absence. Over 7,600 runners ran 6.2 miles from Crescent Beach to the Portland Head Light. Among the elite running class, Mathew Kimeli of Kenya and Fentaye Belayne of Ethiopia won the men's and women's races respectively.
mainepublic.org
Heat advisory for much of Maine through Thursday evening
A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday from the southern interior of York County to northern Penobscot County. The heat index, which combines temperature and humidity in calculating a "feels like" temperature, will be in the upper nineties. That increases the risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
WMTW
Birds leaving big mess at popular South Portland park
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Neighbors in South Portland are watching their steps around Mill Creek Park. Local ducks and Canadian geese frequent the park’s pond and shady areas during the summer. However, the droppings they leave behind have created a mess for the humans who also enjoy Mill Creek.
themainewire.com
Opinion: Initiative to restrict cruise ship passengers ‘not Portland-friendly’
This November, Portland residents will vote on five citizens’ initiatives, four of which were sponsored by the Maine chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Among these DSA-sponsored initiatives is a proposal to limit to 1,000 the aggregate number of cruise ship passengers allowed to disembark on a daily basis. If approved, this restriction would go into effect by 2025.
nrcm.org
Loons, Balloons, and Pontoons
A local radio station asked the question earlier this week, “What have you done this summer that you have never done before?”. My answer: My husband, Chris, and I bought a boat. Yup. That’s right. We spent a day out on my brother- and sister-in-law’s pontoon boat and decided...
thewestendnews.com
Portland Fine Craft Show Returns – Saturday, August 27, 2022
The 7th Annual Portland Fine Craft Show Returns to Free Street. Presented by Shop Maine Craft, the Portland Fine Craft Show returns for its seventh annual event; a festive, one-day, outdoor juried fine craft show in downtown Portland, Maine on Saturday, August 27th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show is in the heart of Portland’s Arts District in the large parking area at 120 Free Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Oxford, York by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cumberland; Oxford; York The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern York County in southwestern Maine South central Oxford County in western Maine West central Cumberland County in southwestern Maine * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 636 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cornish, or 13 miles northeast of Ossipee, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgton, Hiram, Cornish, Standish, Limington, Limerick, Denmark, Parsonsfield, Baldwin, Porter and Sebago. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
