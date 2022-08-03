Read on www.9news.com
Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Construction begins near Roxborough State Park and Sterling RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
This ‘Pretty Woman’ really singsOnStage ColoradoDenver, CO
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Think Twice Before Posting. Women Says, "TikTok Got Me Fired"Cadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Local pizza shop heavily damaged after fire
A popular Boulder County pizza shop, Abo's Pizza, was heavily damaged after an early Saturday morning fire.
1 dead in overnight crash at Federal and 6th
A traffic accident that occurred early Sunday morning and involved three motorists has left one person dead.
Motorcycle crash leaves man dead
AURORA, Colo. — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Aurora Saturday. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said dispatchers received reports of a serious crash involving a motorcycle at the intersection of South Peoria Street and East Archer place just after 12 p.m.
Fiery crash between pickup, motorcycle kills 1
A deadly collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck caused a large fire and closed parts of Wadsworth.
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on West 6th and Federal Blvd
DENVER — One person is dead after a crash on West 6th Avenue and North Federal Boulevard on Sunday morning. Denver Police Department (DPD) said the call came in at 1:55 a.m. involving three motorists. Two people were transported to the hospital for their injuries. One was pronounced dead...
Vandals on the loose caused $100K in damage to construction site
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying suspects who allegedly vandalized a construction site and caused thousands of dollars in damage.
Semitruck overturns on Interstate 25 off-ramp in Douglas County
South Metro Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of an accident early Saturday morning, where they discovered a semi-truck flipped onto its roof with the driver pinned inside.
Shooting under investigation in Northglenn
Police were investigating a shooting Friday night in Northglenn.
Man dead following auto-pedestrian crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened late Friday night, leaving a man dead. The crash was reported on West 56th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard around 10:08 p.m., according to CSP. A vehicle hit a 40-year-old man from Arvada, CSP...
Officer-involved shooting in Northglenn leaves 1 dead
An investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting left one suspect dead and a deputy with minor injuries.
2 teens killed in head-on crash in Castle Rock
A two-vehicle crash occurred shortly before midnight on Friday night in Castle Rock, leaving two dead and several others needing treatment at a hospital.
Rifle on video, bullet through window: Denver moms fed up
Mothers in a South Denver neighborhood said they're no longer just scared of gunfire on their block, they're fed up.
Police investigating homicide in north Denver
DENVER — Police are investigating the death of a woman in north Denver. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 8 a.m. Friday that officers were conducting a death investigation in the 3600 block of North High Street. At 3:12 p.m., DPD tweeted that the victim was a...
Family loses thousands in rental property scam
A family new to Denver metro area was scammed out of thousands of dollars from what they thought was a deposit on a new home to rent. They even did a walkthrough of the home before their contact disappeared.
Apartment building fire in Greeley sends up massive plume of smoke
Firefighters rushed to a massive fire in Greeley on Wednesday night. CBS4's Dillon Thomas reports the fire erupted at an apartment complex, but the building was still under construction.Greeley Police ask the public to stay away from the 100 block of 30th Avenue. No further information was released.
Aurora officer injured in crash
An officer suffered minor injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said.
Enstrom Candies truck stolen in Denver
DENVER — Denver police are on the lookout for robbers who made a sweet getaway with an Enstrom Candies truck. The van was taken between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The thieves then used the 2001 GMC Safari panel vehicle to break into cars at 36th and Blake in Denver's Lower Downtown area Wednesday morning.
1 killed in motorcycle crash in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — A woman died Wednesday evening in a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in east Aurora, according to police. The Aurora Police Department (APD) responded at 5:35 p.m. to reports of a crash at the intersection of North Catawba Way and Est 6th Parkway. That's east of E-470 and south of Interstate 70.
Littleton asks for help finding 'missing' e-scooters left around town
LITTLETON, Colo. — A pilot program to deploy electric scooters in downtown Littleton has ended early because the company providing the scooters stopped servicing them in June and left them abandoned around town. The City of Littleton started the one-year pilot program last August with electric scooter company Bird...
2 teens killed, 2 others injured in crash with suspected DUI driver in southern metro
Two teenagers were killed and two others were injured during a crash in the southern metro area on Friday night. State troopers were sent to the area of Interstate 25 and Frontage Road, near mile marker 179, at 11:58 p.m. after reports of a two-vehicle crash. Four 17-year-olds from Castle Rock were found in a Honda truck, while a 25-year-old man from Colorado Springs was located in a Toyota SUV,...
