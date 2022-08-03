Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients

Read on www.wtap.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82
PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program
MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
WTAP
Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTAP
Community leaders host public discussion about addiction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drugs have had a devastating impact on lives across America including in the Mid-Ohio Valley. On Thursday night, community leaders in the fight against addiction led a discussion on the issue. They shared personal stories and answered locals’ hard-hitting questions. One of the first points...
WTAP
Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
WTAP
WTAP Pet of the Week: Salem from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Salem! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!. Salem is a pit mix! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!. Salem is 1.5 years old and loves to run and play as well as going for a little dip in the water. If you...
WTAP
Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTAP
Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
WTAP
New Hope Baptist Church gives away free lunch boxes
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Hope Baptist Church on Rosemar Road gave away free lunch boxes Wednesday night at the Splash Pad at Parkersburg City Park. They had 75 lunchboxes filled with treats and 50 goodie bags. They also offered free pizza. They say they ran out of everything in about 20 minutes. The church says this is a great outreach program and they want to do it again.
WTAP
Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire
Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
WTAP
Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTAP
Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Senior Citizen Association is set to hand out vouchers. Starting Tuesday, August 9th the vouchers will be available for pick up between 1 and 4 PM at the Senior Center on Green Street. The amount provided by the vouchers has risen to $30 and...
WTAP
Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis
Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley. Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and...
WTAP
Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas
Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WTAP
Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
WTAP
Burger King district manager is recognized for her dedication and work
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jeannette Jaracauro – or J.J. As some of her coworkers call her – is a district manager for Burger King. J.J. Has been with the company for 28 years now and has received many awards because of her work. “Being in this community, being...
Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WTAP
Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean
Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
Comments / 0