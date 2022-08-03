Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Hope Baptist Church on Rosemar Road gave away free lunch boxes Wednesday night at the Splash Pad at Parkersburg City Park. They had 75 lunchboxes filled with treats and 50 goodie bags. They also offered free pizza. They say they ran out of everything in about 20 minutes. The church says this is a great outreach program and they want to do it again.

