Marietta, OH

Youth summer volunteers take pride in the service they give to patients

By Mitchell Blahut
WTAP
 3 days ago
WTAP

Veterans collected donations to help Kentucky flood victims

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Donations were collected for flood victims in Kentucky. From Wednesday to Friday, veterans have been working at Sunset Funeral Home to collect donations for the victims. Most of the donations were geared towards clean-up efforts, with mops, buckets, and paper towels being donated, among other items.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

PM Company founder Pat Minnite dies at 82

PARKERSBURG — A developer who became known for his philanthropy in the Mid-Ohio Valley passed away on Friday. Pat Minnite of the PM Company was 82. Minnite was the son of Italian immigrants who settled in Harrison County after World War I. He moved to Ohio and attended school where he learned to design buildings.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington County Job and Family Services suspends child clothing voucher program

MARIETTA — A post on the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services’ Facebook page has caused some concern with local families. “I have directed the Washington County Clothing Voucher Program be suspended until such time as our funding stabilizes and the most basic needs of our fellow residents are being met,” states JFS Director Flite Freimann in the post.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Williamstown Relay For Life continues indoors despite heavy rains.

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite heavy rain showers and muggy conditions, the Williamstown Relay for Life was held within the First Baptist Church of WIlliamstown Friday evening. More than 200 supporters filed in and out of the venue to sample wares, treats, crafts and more...all in support of the American Cancer...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Society
City
Marietta, OH
Marietta, OH
Society
WTAP

Community leaders host public discussion about addiction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Drugs have had a devastating impact on lives across America including in the Mid-Ohio Valley. On Thursday night, community leaders in the fight against addiction led a discussion on the issue. They shared personal stories and answered locals’ hard-hitting questions. One of the first points...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Relay for Life event moved indoors

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The possibility of storms and rainy weather is moving Williamstown’s Relay for Life event indoors on Friday, August 5. Carmen Hathaway with the American Cancer Society says the forecast is prompting the move. Friday’s event will now be held at the First Baptist Church in...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

Local writers will be highlighted at Saturday showcase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local library is hosting a writers’ showcase this Saturday. Local writers will get the spotlight. Four artists from the area will be reading their work as well as talking about their creative process. Each writer will have about an hour block which will end in a question and answer period.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Belpre Homecoming came to an end with fireworks

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Belpre Homecoming went out with a bang this year. The rain put a slight damper on the celebrations early Saturday afternoon but they were able to resume the festivities once it was safe. The rest of the evening was a blast and stayed dry enough...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

New Hope Baptist Church gives away free lunch boxes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The New Hope Baptist Church on Rosemar Road gave away free lunch boxes Wednesday night at the Splash Pad at Parkersburg City Park. They had 75 lunchboxes filled with treats and 50 goodie bags. They also offered free pizza. They say they ran out of everything in about 20 minutes. The church says this is a great outreach program and they want to do it again.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Chambers, Nancy Claire

Nancy Claire Chambers, age 68, of Owenton, KY, and formerly of Belpre, OH, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital in Lexington, KY. Born November 4, 1953, in Parkersburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Claire and Donita Elder Chambers and was...
OWENTON, KY
WTAP

Annual Belpre Homecoming Parade avoids rain

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Belpre Homecoming Parade rolled through Belpre this morning. Many floats were included in the parade such as pageant winners, the Belpre band, BHS football team, BHS volleyball team and more. Many people come to the annual event as tradition with their children or grandchildren.
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Wood County Senior Citizens Association set to distribute vouchers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Senior Citizen Association is set to hand out vouchers. Starting Tuesday, August 9th the vouchers will be available for pick up between 1 and 4 PM at the Senior Center on Green Street. The amount provided by the vouchers has risen to $30 and...
WTAP

Obituary: Bradley, Mark Francis

Mark Francis Bradley, 52, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at home peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on September 15, 1969, in Marietta to Gertrude and Charles Roger Bradley. Born and raised in Marietta, Mark graduated from Marietta High School in 1987 and...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Talbott, Wayne Thomas

Wayne Thomas Talbott, 58, of Vienna, WV, passed away on August 2, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
VIENNA, WV
WTAP

Emerson Avenue area boil advisory lifted

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Customers of the Parkersburg Utility Board in the Emerson Avenue area no longer need to boil their water. This is according to a press release from the Parkersburg Utility Board. On Friday, customers were notified of an issue with drinking water in the Emerson Avenue area...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ladders raised in honor of longtime Glen Dale fire chief

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The ladders were raised this morning for a firefighter who gave decades of service to Glen Dale. Norman Pastorius passed away this week following an illness. He served in the city’s fire department for nearly 50 years, 20 of which were as fire chief. McMechen and Sherrard emergency vehicles were […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woodsdale Elementary “man trap” almost ready for school year

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling drivers–you’ve probably taken notice of all the construction at Woodsdale Elementary School. Renovations have stretched from last year into this one, with crews still hard at work on a safety-minded remodel. It’s one of the Friendly City’s most visible education buildings—and that’s why Principal Ashlea Minch says the security upgrades […]
WHEELING, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Johnston, Peggy Jean

Peggy Jean Johnston, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on August 4, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Pearl and Ruby Sylvis Life. She had at one time worked as a Caregiver with JCDC Social Services of Parkersburg. She enjoyed...
PARKERSBURG, WV

