These Restaurant Chains Are About to Open 900 New Locations as Parent Company Plans Major Growth

Read on www.eatthis.com
Related
The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain
Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
Chipotle: The rich are buying more burritos, and the poorest customers are pulling back
CEO Brian Niccol says high-income customers are increasing Chipotle trips in place of more expensive dining. Chipotle says it relies on high-income customers for the bulk of sales. The chain has raised prices in the past year and plans to bump them again in August. Inflation is changing how Chipotle...
2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!
Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
Plans For National Fast Food Chain Closures in 2022
Since Wendy’s supplanted Burger King as the second-largest American fast food chain in 2020, other perennial quick-serve restaurants have undergone similar paradigm shifts. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:EatThis.com, RestaurantClicks.com, Mashed.com, GrouperSandwich.com, and RestaurantBusinessOnline.com.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plans For Sweeping Changes to National Chain Restaurants in the Coming Months
Increased general automation and widespread menu changes are reflective of our modern age. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyWise.com, EatThis.com,TheGuardian.com, and Forbes.com.
KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years
The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
McDonald's Just Announced New Menu Items We Didn't See Coming—What Is A 'McFlurry Sandwich'?!
McDonald’s has some pretty exciting plans for its customers this summer—and it includes adding new items to their menu. According to their press release that was published on June 30, this month the fast food giant “will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans—including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances, and merch drops—only on the McDonald’s App.” Known as “Camp McDonald’s,” the 27-day event will run from July 5 to July 31. And perhaps the best part of it all is that you can access everything via the McDonald’s app. No need for tickets! Just make sure to check the app daily for more details.
Cracker Barrel's Secret Menu Items
Do you ever wonder whether your favorite chain restaurants have secret menu items? Starbucks fans are notorious for asking baristas to make unique beverages, and the Internet is full of articles about Starbucks' secret drinks you must try. In-and-Out has a secret menu, too, with animal-style fries being a popular item. But what about Cracker Barrel?
IN THIS ARTICLE
I ordered the same meal at Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's and preferred both of the smaller chains
I compared the chicken tenders, fries, lemonade, and signature sauces at Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, and Zaxby's. I thought Raising Cane's signature sauce was the best, though I was impressed by Zaxby's tenders. I also thought my meal from Zaxby's was the best bang for my buck.
How Much Of Cracker Barrel's Food Is Microwaved?
"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
Burger King, Popeyes Parent Cuts App Load Times 52% to Boost Digital Orders
Driving digital sales is about more than just offering a range of fulfillment options and incentivizing purchases with loyalty rewards — it is also about consumers’ experience in the app itself. And one thing consumers like is speed. Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Tim...
The State With The Most Fast-Food Restaurants Might Surprise You
You will be hard-pressed to find someone who's never indulged in a fast food meal before. The reason for that? No matter where you are, or what time of day it is, there's a solid chance that there's a chain restaurant that's not too far away. Whether you're driving cross country at 3 a.m. or waiting in the airport to catch a red eye flight, you can always count on fast food to be there in your time of need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurant Roundup: Shake Shack Leverages ‘Digital Daypart’ Promotions; Taco Bell Transforms Drive-Thrus
As restaurants continue to struggle with labor challenges, many are coming up against capacity constraints during the busiest day parts while finding their staff under-utilized at off hours. In an effort to get more bang for its labor buck, New York-based fast-casual chain Shake Shack, which has more than 350 locations across 10 countries, is incentivizing consumers to make purchases in between their usual mealtimes.
Wendy's Has a New Weapon In The Fast Food Breakfast Wars
Like clockwork, fast food joints are tackling on a new initiative: breakfast items. With the increasingly difficult task of keeping up with food trends and maintaining a delicious product that pleases its customers, many of these brands are doing their best to capture the interest of hungry morning commuters in need of a quick meal.
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza, for good this time
After a three-month hiatus, the fan favorite Mexican Pizza will be making its permanent return to the Taco Bell menu next month, which is quicker than the chain expected.
Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering
Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
Cracker Barrel enraged some of its fans with a ‘woke’ plant-based sausage, but it’s been an increasingly progressive company for years
Who knew breakfast meat—even of the meatless variety—would cause this much outrage?
3 Costco items with heftier price tags amid inflation
As inflation and sizzling temperatures drive up food prices, even price tags at supermarkets known for their bargains and deals are getting heftier. Costco, the low-price warehouse chain, is no different. Two menu items at Costco's food courts have gone in price, increases which ranged in price from 10 cents...
Popculture
Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut Plot Special Items and Deals to Win Back Customers
Tacos, pizza, and fried chicken will always be popular, but Americans don't always get them from Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, and KFC. Yum Brands Inc., the parent company of all three, is hoping to reverse a downturn by offering more new items and promotional deals. The company shared weak numbers in its second quarterly earnings report for 2022 on Wednesday.
Burger King Puts Big Changes on the Menu
Fast-food restaurants see lots of changes as companies try to keep up with trends and innovation in cutthroat industry. Many of those innovations focus on menu items. In particular, Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King division has been implementing various changes to its franchises.
EatThis
New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
16K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!https://www.eatthis.com/
Comments / 0