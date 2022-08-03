Read on www.abc10.com
El Dorado County still cleaning up Caldor Fire damage
POLLOCK PINES -- Flooding in Alpine County after rain on the Tamarack burn scar has El Dorado County worried about burn scars from the Caldor Fire.The 2021 fire burned for 69 days; in that time, more than 221,000 acres were burned and 1,003 structures were destroyed. The impacts of the fire continue to be felt nearly a year later, as Caltrans, El Dorado National Forest, Cal OES, and FEMA continue to work in damaged areas.Caltrans was granted two emergency contracts days after the Caldor Fire was contained. The first from Pollock Pines to Sierra at Tahoe Ski Resort. The second...
EID to concrete another 100 feet of flume
A $2,280,830 construction bid to replace a flume segment went to Sierra Mountain Construction Inc. July 25 at the board meeting of the El Dorado Irrigation District. The bid was part of a $3.1 million project that included construction engineering inspection, capitalized labor and a 10% contingency. It was unanimously approved by the board.
Rancho Cordova apartment fire displaces 11
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nearly a dozen Rancho Cordova residents are displaced after an early morning fire destroyed apartment units and left one person suffering from smoke inhalation, officials with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. Around 4:12 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out on a balcony at the Bishop's...
Sacramento roads open after explosion near Light Rail
SACRAMENTO -- Police are on scene investigating an explosion inside a vehicle near the Roseville Road Light Rail station in North Sacramento.Around 1 p.m., Sacramento Police officers responded to the area near Roseville Road and Connie Drive regarding a medical aid call where they reportedly found an adult male with significant non-life-threatening injuries. They also located evidence of an explosion in a related vehicle.The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, as was the female passenger in the same vehicle.It appears the explosion was caused by an accidental detonation of an illegal firework or similar device, according to police.Roseville Road between Tri Cities Road and Connie Drive was closed but has since opened back up.
Fire burns multiple units in a Rancho Cordova apartment complex
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded to a multi-alarm apartment fire in Rancho Cordova early Sunday morning. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, eight units in the apartment complex were damaged while three were destroyed. 11 people are currently displaced due to the fire, and one is […]
Homeless encampments on Sacramento sidewalks could soon be misdemeanor
SACRAMENTO — Homeless encampments on sidewalks are an eyesore to some and a nuisance to others, and soon they could become misdemeanors.When Sacramento city councilman Jeff Harris was asked if a misdemeanor was too harsh, he said, "I don't think so. Look, what we are asking people to do is just not have barbecues, bikes, and trash all over the sidewalk."Harris introduced the new proposal that requires four feet of clearance for pedestrians.Councilmember Katie Valenzuela says the city has many success stories of getting people into housing and is concerned that a misdemeanor will create a barrier to that process...
Multi-alarm fire burns through Rio Linda junkyard
RIO LINDA, Calif. — A large fire at a junkyard in Rio Linda near W M Street and W 6th Street is sending plumes of thick black smoke into the air Friday evening. According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, no structures are being threatened by the fire, though multiple RVs and other equipment are at risk.
Multi-family housing slated for Dingus McGee's property
The Placer County Planning Commission approved a change to the primary land use at 14500 Musso Road, formerly Dingus McGee’s Restaurant and Event Center, in Auburn on July 28. According to the staff report, Dingus McGee’s closed its doors in January. The owner was unable to find a new...
Rio Linda raging fire destroys part of junkyard
RIO VISTA -- A raging fire in Rio Linda destroyed part of a junkyard and sent a plume of smoke that could be seen from several miles away in Folsom. "It was barreling like dark black smoke and heat it was tremendous," said Rio Linda neighbor Tim Nell.According to Sacramento Metro Fire District, the fire was in the area of 6815 W 6th Street. "Well, that is the issue because there's so much fuel out there for this fire to burn these fires become hot anytime you have any metal burning... that presents a very large problem...
Explosion in vehicle forces road closures in North Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Road closures are in effect in North Sacramento, as officers investigate an explosion inside a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. At 2:01 p.m. Saturday, the department tweeted that road closures are along Roseville Road between Connie Drive and Tri Stations Road. According to the police, officers believe the explosion […]
Forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville stopped
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire in Oroville on Thursday, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. Firefighters said the first call came in at 1:50 p.m. The fire was in the area of 2671 Oro Quincy Highway and burned about two acres.
High-rise mass timber structures cleared for California
SACRAMENTO -- California building codes were updated in July to allow for the construction of mass timber buildings up to 18 stories tall. But what is mass timber, also known as cross laminated timber? Jennifer Cover is the CEO of Woodworks, a nonprofit program that provides support on building designs to architects, engineers and developers that are looking to build more sustainably. "Mass timber products are large wood structural panels that are built up of small pieces of either lumber or veneer that are either glued up or nailed together," she explains. "These creates large structural members that are used for entire...
Multi-Alarm Fire Rips Through Evans Towing
A little after 6 pm yesterday, A large fire at the Evans Towing junkyard at 6815 West 6th Street in Rio Linda sent billows of thick black smoke into the air, visible from as far away as Woodland and Folsom and even visible on News10 weather radar. Metro Fire units,...
Round1 to open at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Round1 Bowling & Amusement opens Saturday at the Westfield Galleria in Roseville. At Round1, visitors can expect to find bowling, arcade games, billiards, karaoke, and other activities in an indoor facility complex. "We're excited to be a part of the largest city in Placer County and...
GEICO closes all California locations
(KTXL) — GEICO has closed its 38 California offices and has stopped selling insurance over the phone to those living in California. Within the past few days GEICO closed down offices across the state including offices in Sacramento, Roseville, and Modesto. The GEICO office in Roseville recently opened in July of 2021, only to be […]
Train Accident Occurs Near Vacaville Involving Semi
Hawkins Road Intersection in Elmira Site of Semi Accident With Train. An Amtrak train accident involving a semi occurred on August 3 in Elmira, which is near Vacaville. The big rig, which is thought to have been hauling a large load of gravel, was on the tracks when it was struck by Amtrak train 541 around 12:20 p.m. at the Hawkins Road intersection with Lewis Road. The train was following its route from Sacramento to San Jose when it struck the semi. At the time, there were 115 people on board the train, including crew and passengers. The train was delayed by almost two hours due to the collision. No injuries were reported.
Gas prices fall below $5 at some Greater Sacramento region gas stations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After months of high gas prices, Sacramento residents can finally expect to see gas prices below $5 at some area gas stations. According to the American Automobile Association [AAA], the average price of gas in California is $5.51. Comparatively, the national average price of gas is $4.11.
Construction continues as Del Oro preps for Aug. 17 opening
Ask Principal Gail Bentley, and she will tell you — proudly — that Del Oro High School was designed to be unlike any other high school in Kern County. And when it opens to students Aug. 17, she said, it will signal a new era in education for the Kern High School District.
Smoke from Placer County waste facility fire drifts into Lincoln
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday morning in Placer County at a waste facility. The fire was at a Nortec plant, the Materials Recovery Facility, near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue, according to Cal Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit. It is near Thunder Valley Casino Resort.
85' boat pulled from Sacramento River after fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A burned up, abandoned boat was removed from the Sacramento River Wednesday. The 85-foot “All American” caught on fire back in June, spilling oil, fuel and other hazardous material into the water. After the clean up, the boat was left to sit in the...
