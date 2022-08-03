Read on www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bolt is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Bolt for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Sunday
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal is starting in Monday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Madrigal will man second base after Christopher Morel was benched on Sunday afternoon. In a matchup against left-hander Jesus Luzardo, our models project Madrigal to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Elias Diaz starting for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Diaz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. In 269 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .229 batting average wtih a...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
numberfire.com
Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Sunday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Davis is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Athletics starter Adrian Martinez. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings starting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Stallings for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan hitting second for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is starting in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Donovan will handle designated hitting duties after Corey Dickerson was left on the bench versus New York's right-hander Frankie Montas. numberFire's models project Donovan to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Michael Massey operating second for Kansas City on Sunday
Kansas City Royals second baseman Mike Massey is batting seventh in Sunday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Massey will take over second base after Nicky Lopez was sent to the bench. numberFire's models project Massey to score 8.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Palacios for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.4 FanDuel points.
