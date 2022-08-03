Read on www.5newsonline.com
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen Walters
Tax-free weekend underway as shoppers navigate inflation
ARKANSAS, USA — It’s tax-free weekend and families are looking to save money. The National Retail Federation says families with children in elementary to high school plan to spend an average of $864 on school supplies. “I probably will spend between $200-$300 in total,” said Shelley Reisinger, a...
KHBS
Families attend the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway
ROGERS, Ark. — Families from all round Northwest Arkansas made their way to the 2022 Arkansas CW and 40/29 Backpack Giveaway this morning. The giveaway was located at the Pleasant Crossing Walmart in Rogers. Families started to line up at 7:20 this morning. "We had to come out here...
List of NWA & River Valley back-to-school events
FORT SMITH, Ark. — With the school year starting soon, many community organizations in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are holding events to offer school supplies and other necessities kids need to start the school year. Northwest Arkansas events:. First Friday: Back to School | Friday, August 5...
talkbusiness.net
Longtime banker retires after 46 years
There’s a regional leadership change coming to publicly traded Regions Bank. After 46 years, Rogers bank executive Jerry Vest will retire on Aug. 31 as the Alabama bank’s top Northwest Arkansas market executive. Vest, 68, has worked for Regions Bank in various positions in Fort Smith and Rogers...
Fayetteville recycling named 2022 Program of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was one of two cities awarded the 2022 Program of the Year by Resource Recycling. Fayetteville was named the winner of the Small City category, while Washington, D.C., won the Large City category. Fayetteville was recognized for its Recycling and Trash Collection...
kuaf.com
Fort Smith on Hook for Recycling Fees
A judge is ruling the city of Fort Smith must pay for not recycling items it said it was recycling. Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, takes us through the past, present and future of the case. Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for...
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
5newsonline.com
What to know about tax-free weekend in Arkansas
Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 6-7, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley
A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
Tyson Foods to donate 2 million meals to aid Kentucky flood relief efforts
HAZARD, Ky. — Tyson Foods is partnering with Walmart in Hazard, Kentucky to help distribute food to feed individuals in need after major flooding damaged the area last week. The company is also deploying other disaster relief efforts to support storm victims, volunteers and first responders in surrounding areas affected by the flooding.
KYTV
Residents concerned with 911 addresses in Newton County, Arkansas
JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Residents in Newton County, Arkansas, voiced their concerns over 911 addresses through the office of emergency management. Residents fear their address provided for emergency responders may not take them to the correct location. Newton County is very rural, with a population of under 7,800. Nearly 95%...
magnoliareporter.com
SAU students receive Arkansas Department of Agriculture scholarships
Two Southern Arkansas University students are among eight statewide who will share in $20,000 worth of scholarships. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture made the awards to students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. The SAU recipients are:. Jonathan Horton, Russellville, agribusiness major. Mallory Landreth, Taylor, poultry science major. Funding for...
Sales Tax Holiday in Arkansas for Aug. 6 and 7: What to know
Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend; here's what to know.
Luggage drive benefiting NWA children in foster care
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Two Northwest Arkansas organizations have started hosting a luggage drive to provide foster children in the area with bags and suitcases to help take their belongings when they transition from one home to another. The luggage drive began Aug. 1 and will continue accepting donations of...
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
Arkansas metro jobless rates rise in June, but year-over-year job numbers up
ARKANSAS, USA — Jobless rates in all eight metro areas within or including parts of Arkansas were up compared with June 2021, but all areas posted year-over-year job gains. The largest job growth was in Northwest Arkansas which added an estimated 16,084 jobs since June 2021. June jobless rates...
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
Benton County to receive new EMS provider
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — About 50,000 people in Benton County will soon have a new ambulance provider. The cities impacted include Cave springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill. The Mayor of Cave Springs says he’s planning the next steps after speaking with the Benton County judge. “I...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
