Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
NBC Sports
Enraged Kapler ejected after strange Betts-García incident
SAN FRANCISCO -- The frustration has been boiling over for Giants players in recent weeks, and against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday at Oracle Park, it reached the manager's chair. Gabe Kapler was ejected for the first time in his three seasons as Giants manager and fifth time overall...
Mookie Betts got into it with Giants pitcher over celebration
Mookie Betts got into it Thursday with San Francisco Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia over the team’s celebration. For a few years, Los Angeles Dodgers hitters have celebrated big hits by tapping their head — something that is done by basketball players after big shots. In the top of...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Bolt is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Bolt for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Sunday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Duran is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Royals starter Brad Keller. Our models project Duran for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.3 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau sent to Milwaukee's bench on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is not starting in Sunday's contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau will take a break after Luis Urias was shifted to third base and Kolten Wong was positioned at second. Per Baseball Savant on 75 batted balls this season, Brosseau was produced a 6.7% barrel...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Dodgers manager gives update on Clayton Kershaw’s status
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update Friday on the status of pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Kershaw left Thursday’s win over the San Francisco Giants after feeling tightness in his back while warming up ahead of the fifth inning. The three-time Cy Young Award winner said he felt something lock up.
numberfire.com
Josh Palacios in lineup for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Palacios is getting the nod in right field, batting seventh in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Palacios for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jacob Stallings starting for Marlins on Sunday
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Stallings for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Dermis Garcia not in Oakland's lineup Sunday afternoon
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garcia is being replaced at designated hitter by Jed Lowrie versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 22 plate appearances this season, Garcia has a .250 batting average with a .668 OPS, 3 runs...
numberfire.com
Elvis Andrus sitting Sunday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics infeilder Elvis Andrus is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Andrus is being replaced at shortstop by Nick Allen versus Giants starter Logan Webb. In 363 plate appearances this season, Andrus has a .240 batting average with a .675 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Keibert Ruiz starting Sunday for Washington
Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruiz is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Phillies starter Aaron Nola. Our models project Ruiz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan hitting second for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is starting in Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Donovan will handle designated hitting duties after Corey Dickerson was left on the bench versus New York's right-hander Frankie Montas. numberFire's models project Donovan to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
