Third person charged in connection to 2019 murder that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A third offender has been charged in a 2019 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead in Humboldt Park. Brittnay Stewart, 31, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. Stewart was arrested Saturday after police identified her as one of the offenders who participated in the...
Morris shooting: 16-year-old charged in apparent random killing of young mother, stealing car
Beverly Lambert was picking up her 1-year-old son from a caretaker in the apartment complex when she was shot twice in the back of the head, prosecutors say.
10-time convicted felon who claimed he stabbed woman to death during struggle over knife held without bail
CHICAGO - A 10-time convicted felon was ordered held without bail Friday after he claimed to have stabbed a woman to death while they fought over a knife. There was no witness to refute Claude Turner’s claims that the woman tried to rob him at knifepoint after he and another person hired her for sex, Cook County prosecutors said.
Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges
WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
Woodridge man arrested for firing shots into Englewood park had guns, 1K rounds of ammo, CPD says
A Woodridge man has been charged after he was found with guns, 1,000 rounds of ammunition and notes about mass shootings.
Man injured after attempting to stop suspect from stealing from Near North Side business
CHICAGO - A man was injured after getting into a fight with a suspect who was stealing merchandise from a Near North Side business Friday night. The incident occurred at the intersection of Clark and Division. At about 8:23 p.m., an offender entered a retail store and grabbed merchandise, police...
Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police
CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Highland Park shooting suspect pleads not guilty, his parents react
The suspected gunman behind the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting pleaded not guilty Wednesday to all 117 felony charges in the deadly attack as his parents told reporters they "deeply regret the actions their son had taken."
Suburb ordered to pay $33 million in police chase that ended in fatal crash
A Cook County jury has ordered the village of Dolton to pay more than $33 million for a 2016 police chase ending in a crash that killed a man and left a second man with severely lifelong disabilities.
Stevenson expressway shooting involving off-duty CPD officer leaves woman critically injured
A woman was critically wounded in a shooting on the Stevenson Expressway Thursday night involving an off-duty Chicago police officer, authorities said.
Grocery store security guard attacked with hammer by man caught shoplifting
A bizarre incident involving a hammer occurred at a grocery story on the Near North Side Friday night. A man working as a security guard at the Jewel-Osco at Clark and Division was attacked by a man with a hammer, according to police.
Man on bail for attempted murder and two separate gun cases had another gun in a stolen car, prosecutors tell ‘apoplectic’ judge
Prosecutors say a man who was on bail for attempted murder, on bail for a separate gun case, and on bail for yet another gun and stolen motor vehicle case was found with a gun in a stolen car after he drove onto the curb while Chicago police were working a crime scene this week.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Party bus hits 13 cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood (Warning - Foul Language)
WARNING: LANGUAGE. Watch as a party bus hits multiple cars in Chicago's Lake View East neighborhood. Police say about 13 cars were damaged and the driver was taken into custody.
Family of Dolton man killed in police pursuit awarded millions after lawsuit
DOLTON, Ill. — It’s been nearly six years since Aja Seats brother John Kyles died following a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Dolton officers initiated the chase in the early morning hours of Oct. 9, 2016 after a vehicle went through a stop sign. “The response of Dolton PD to that missed stop […]
Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building
A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
Lincoln Park traffic stop leads to a cache of guns, pot, cash, cops say; 5 charged
Three adults and two juveniles are facing a variety of charges after Chicago police allegedly discovered a cache of guns, armor-piercing bullets, marijuana, and cash during a traffic stop investigation that began in Lincoln Park. Prosecutors said officers stopped a transport van in the 2600 block of North Clark around...
2 Indiana State Troopers struck by driver who was allegedly intoxicated
GARY, Ind. - Two Indiana State Troopers, who were conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 80, were struck by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated Saturday morning. At about 12:52 a.m., the two troopers were conducting a traffic stop on the westbound side of I-80 near the 8.0 mile marker, authorities said.
Man fires shotgun in Englewood park, found with disturbing notes and small arsenal
A man from Woodridge who, police say, fired a shotgun in a park in the Englewood neighborhood, was carrying a small arsenal and disturbing notes.
2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
