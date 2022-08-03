ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Fox 32 Chicago

Man arrested for possessing loaded handgun hours after appearing in Cook County court for other charges

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. - A Lake Zurich man who was out on bond from Cook County was arrested for possessing a loaded handgun and cannabis Thursday. Lamarcus Washington, 38, has been charged with one count of armed habitual criminal, one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, one count on unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and one count of obstructing justice.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Second man charged in 2019 fatal shooting that was witnessed by Chicago police

CHICAGO - A second man has been charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting in Humboldt Park. Tramell Scott, of Chicago, faces one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, Scott allegedly participated in the murder of 33-year-old Mutasim Sulieman in the 3600 block of West Division Street on May 3, 2019.
CHICAGO, IL
#Criminal Charges#Massacre#Violent Crime
NewsBreak
wjol.com

Teen in Custody Following Shooting Death Of Woman In Morris Apartment Building

A woman was shot and later died following a shooting at an apartment complex in Morris on Thursday afternoon. The offender stole the victim’s vehicle and was later arrested in Joliet at around 7:30 p.m. on John Street near the Walgreens off of U.S. 52. The Grundy County Coroner’s Office is identifying the victim as 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood.
MORRIS, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot, 1 fatally while sitting in parked vehicle in Roseland: police

CHICAGO - A man was killed, and a woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 8 p.m., police say the two victims were sitting in a parked vehicle in the 10400 block of S. Emerald Avenue when a dark-colored sedan pulled alongside them and occupants inside fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
