Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Mother, daughter lead historic Southwest Airlines flight to St. Louis
A historic Southwest Airlines flight recently landed in St. Louis. In July, Holly Petitt and Keely Petitt became the first-ever mother/daughter pilot duo to lead a Southwest Airlines flight.
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Greater Sneaker Society hosts convention for sneakerheads
If you have kids, you probably know how the sneaker industry has exploded in popularity in recent years.
feastmagazine.com
The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions
Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
KMOV
End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
KMOV
The Color Purple begins at The Muny
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Color Purple takes the stage at The Muny tonight. It’s a play based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what can be expected from the performance.
Raised in St. Louis? Strong chance you stayed close to home, Census says
If you grew up in the St. Louis region, there's a pretty strong chance you didn't stray too far from home as an adult, based on U.S. Census data released this summer.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Couple Uncovers the Secret History of Soulard Homes
On a recent Friday, Neil Putz took the day off from work. But he didn’t spend it relaxing at his century-old Soulard home. He and his wife, Veronica, went on a date to St. Louis City Hall, where they scoured the record of deeds. It was July, nearly five...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold
Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
KMOV
On this date: Axl Rose charged in connection with riot at Riverport
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - On August 7, 1991, musician Axl Rose was charged in connection with a riot that occurred during a Guns ‘n Hoses concert at Riverport the month before. A riot broke out at Riverport (now the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater) during the Guns ‘n Roses concert...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10
Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
feastmagazine.com
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022
Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb
St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
KMOV
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
St. Louis area teens get paid $1,000 to learn the trades as a career path
ST. LOUIS — A local trade program is drilling in a new set of skills for 21 students this summer. For 10 days, students were in the Heavy Metal Summer Experience. The Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors' National Association St. Louis (SMACNA St. Louis) realized it needed to shake things up by diversifying the field.
Generous customer leaves $300 tip on $45 bill at St. Louis restaurant
One generous customer recently went above and beyond to thank a server at one St. Louis restaurant for their service.
Watch Lightning Strike in St. Louis at 10,000 Frames-Per-Second
If you blink, you can miss a lightening strike. It's much easier to take in the awesome power of these sky bolts when it's slowed down to 10,000 frames-per-second which is what a photographer in St. Louis did yesterday as thunderstorms moved through the metro area. If you don't already...
Friendly Temple Church helps hundreds of flood victims
Hundreds of flood victims lined up Saturday at the Friendly Temple Chuch in north St. Louis to get some much-needed help.
KMOV
Helping special needs pets
A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
St. Louis archivists discover original 1878 Budweiser trademark and label
Archivists with the St. Louis Recorder of Deeds made a marvelous of discovery of city history.
