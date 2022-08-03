ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Blue Duck's Randy Boyce shares his controversial drink opinions

Randy Boyce has been in the restaurant industry since he was 15. He worked at the original The Blue Duck in Washington, Missouri, and Square One Brewery & Distillery in St. Louis before moving to Chicago to train and gain more experience bartending. After stints in Chicago and Washington, D.C., Boyce moved back to St. Louis. “At that time, I was trying to get out of the scene because I had been battling some issues with alcoholism. I’m actually five years sober now,” he says.
MAPLEWOOD, MO
St. Louis, MO
Atlanta, MO
Saint Louis, MO Health
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Health
End of Watch Memorial stops through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Three local police officers killed in the line of duty were honored Friday. It was part of the “End of Watch-Ride to Remember 2021.”. the memorial stopped at St. Louis County Police headquarters. Former Officer Antonio Valentine was killed in 2021 when a suspect evading police crashed into his undercover vehicle. Valentine is one of hundreds of fallen first responders on the memorial.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Color Purple begins at The Muny

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Color Purple takes the stage at The Muny tonight. It’s a play based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. News 4′s Steve Harris shows what can be expected from the performance.
St. Louis Standards: Mama Lucia's Pizza is Frozen Gold

Not long after taking over the iconic St. Louis-style pizza label Mama Lucia's, Scott Ashby learned the hard way that one simply does not mess with a classic. "We took off the picture of [Mama Lucia's founder] Miss Tumminello very briefly, and boy, did we get so much flack for it," Ashby says. "The previous owner had taken it off for a short time, too, and both times, she went right back on. I didn't think the picture was as important as it turned out to be, but people got really riled up when it came off. On our current label she's a silhouette, but she is on there. I don't see Mama coming off the label."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Best Concerts in St. Louis This Week: August 4 to August 10

Each week, we bring you our picks for the best concerts of the next seven days! To submit your show for consideration, click here. All events are subject to change, especially in the age of COVID-19, so do check with the venue for the most up-to-date information before you head out for the night. And of course, be sure that you are aware of the venues’ COVID-safety requirements, as those vary from place to place and you don’t want to get stuck outside because you forgot your mask or proof of vaccination. Happy show-going!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: July 2022

Amid a wild month in weather, from heat waves to flash floods, several new St. Louis restaurants weathered the storm. There were plenty of new places to escape the extremes, all offering delicious options. Baileys’ Range finally opened its doors in Shaw, much to the delight of hamburger and milkshake enthusiasts. Ivy Cafe - Coffee, Tartines and Things also opened in Clayton, offering lighter but equally satisfying fare. St. Louis residents eager to beat the heat flocked to the new Serendipity location in The Grove, where sweet frozen treats abound.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Watch Drone Video of Massive Flooding in a St. Louis Suburb

St. Louis, Missouri can't seem to catch a break from the weather. Another round of thunderstorms going through the metro area has caused yet another scene of flash flooding showing a suburb underwater - again. KSDK out of St. Louis captured drone video of Rock Hill, Missouri which is a...
Stray Rescue breaks ground on future home

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Ground was broken on the future home of Stray Rescue Thursday. The organization is moving to the Dutchtown neighborhood because of the noise in downtown and loss of green space. They will be calling a former locomotive repair shop home on Bingham Ave. The new...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Helping special needs pets

A driver of a Metro Bus lost control and crashed into a home in East St. Louis late Thursday night. New resource center to open after residents were turned away Thursday. Flood victims in St. Louis are still hoping to get some help after being turned away from yesterday’s multi-agency resource center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

