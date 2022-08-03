Now we know the Fort Worth site for Portillo’s, famous for Chicago dogs, Italian beef

Fort Worth is a step closer to a Portillo’s .

The Chicago-based chain, known for Italian beef and hot dogs, has applied for a city permit to start work at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, at Tehama Ridge Parkway across the street from Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out.

Portillo’s has yet to officially announce the Fort Worth location. The first one in the area is under construction at 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony.

Portillo’s “Beef Bus” food truck recently made stops across the Dallas-Fort Worth area serving Portillo’s Italian beef sandwiches; hot dogs Chicago-style, with celery salt and sport peppers; Polish sausage; and “Maxwell Street” sausages.

An Italian beef sandwich at Portillo’s. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service

Portillo’s began as a Villa Park, Illinois, hot dog stand in 1963 but has grown to a major restaurant chain.

The new restaurant in The Colony is promoted as having a 180-seat dining room plus 80 seats on two patios.