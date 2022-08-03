ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Now we know the Fort Worth site for Portillo’s, famous for Chicago dogs, Italian beef

By Bud Kennedy
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

Fort Worth is a step closer to a Portillo’s .

The Chicago-based chain, known for Italian beef and hot dogs, has applied for a city permit to start work at 2491 North Tarrant Parkway, at Tehama Ridge Parkway across the street from Chick-fil-A and In-N-Out.

Portillo’s has yet to officially announce the Fort Worth location. The first one in the area is under construction at 5752 Grandscape Blvd., The Colony.

Portillo’s “Beef Bus” food truck recently made stops across the Dallas-Fort Worth area serving Portillo’s Italian beef sandwiches; hot dogs Chicago-style, with celery salt and sport peppers; Polish sausage; and “Maxwell Street” sausages.

An Italian beef sandwich at Portillo’s. E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service

Portillo’s began as a Villa Park, Illinois, hot dog stand in 1963 but has grown to a major restaurant chain.

The new restaurant in The Colony is promoted as having a 180-seat dining room plus 80 seats on two patios.

Portillo’s expects to open a restaurant in The Colony, Texas in fall 2022. Portillo's

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

