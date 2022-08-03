Omaha warns residents of trash collection delays due to weather conditions

Read on www.wowt.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WOWT
Study sheds light on redlined area in Omaha being hotter
A brief shower is possible this morning, but we dry out and heat up again this afternoon. The heat index as high as 104 degrees before relief finally arrives tonight. Intense heat continues this evening, but a cold front finally brings relief by tomorrow night. Omaha Police investigate non-fatal shooting.
News Channel Nebraska
Power outage affecting Nemaha County
PERU-Omaha Public Power district is reporting power outages in Nemaha County. As of 5:15pm Saturday, August 6th OPPD is reporting 168 affected customers in an area that extends from Peru, Brownville, Nemaha, and portions of Auburn. To report an outage and find more information, visit www.oppd.com.
KETV.com
Section of Highway 370 in Sarpy County reopens after road buckles due to heat
A portion of Highway 370 has reopened Sarpy County after the road buckled Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the section around 8:20 p.m. near Highway 50 just north of the Omaha National Cemetery. The DOT confirmed the hazard was heat-related. The DOT reopened the road shortly after 10:30...
KETV.com
Rescue crews pull tuber experiencing heat exhaustion from the Elkhorn River
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says a tuber experiencing heat exhaustion was rescued from the Elkhorn River Saturday. Deputies said it happened east of King Lake around 3:50 p.m. Waterloo Fire and Rescue launched an airboat team and the woman was found quickly after. Medics rushed her to the hospital...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
WOWT
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
WOWT
Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day update for Saturday
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 16 hours ago. Douglas County health officials report 545 new cases in...
WOWT
Interstate 80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge for a few minutes Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after a few minutes. The Nebraska State Patrol was in pursuit of a vehicle in the eastbound lanes approaching the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Carp, white perch to be eliminated at Wagon Train Lake south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A lake south of Lincoln will be treated with a chemical to remove the current fish population. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the work on Wagon Train Lake, which is east of Hickman, will begin on Wednesday, weather depending. Officials say the rotenone...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
KETV.com
Trash collection in Omaha delayed due to 'unforeseen staffing shortage'
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha residents may experiences delays in their trash pickup. An "unforeseen staffing shortage" due to the extreme temperatures is causing delays for FCC Environmental Services of Nebraska, according to the Omaha Public Works Department. The department said residents should continue to follow their normal collection schedule...
KETV.com
Brush fire rekindles in Sarpy County overnight
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A brush fire rekindled in Sarpy County early Thursday morning. Bellevue firefighters were called to the scene near Shannon and Fountain drives around 12 a.m. They put out the fire in about half an hour but didn't offer any additional information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfornow.com
Work Will Begin on Highway 2 Between Lincoln and Nebraska City
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2022) (Lincoln, Neb.) — Weather permitting, work will begin August 8th on NE Highway-2 between Lincoln and Nebraska City. From reference post 468+65 to reference post 506+60 and on US-75 from reference post 46+46 to reference post 42+40 south of Nebraska City existing pavement markings will be replacement .
WOWT
Inflation continues to impact food banks in Omaha-metro
Man arrested for stealing several cars & motorcycles in Omaha. A man is behind bars accused of a string of bold and expensive crimes in Omaha. Preparing for monkeypox outbreak in Douglas County. Updated: 12 hours ago. Four more cases of monkeypox have been reported in Douglas County now bringing...
klkntv.com
This weekend in Nebraska: 12 county fairs and much more
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — It’s the first weekend in August, and everyone is trying to squeeze the last drops of fun out of summer. We’ve gathered some interesting events going on around the state for you to enjoy with the last bit of time before school starts.
WOWT
Fire & Drought: Nebraska cattlemen help with disaster relief
New information Wednesday on what finally led investigators to make an arrest for an Omaha murder. Omaha nonprofits are working on the ground to increase voter engagement. New details are just out about the deaths of four people in northeastern Nebraska. Douglas County COVID-19 update Aug. 4, 2022. Updated: 6...
WOWT
Omaha’s auto-biography on automobile history on display
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s rich history of the automobile is on full display in an exhibit at the Douglas City Historical Society. The exhibit examines the city’s love affair with motor vehicles. The story of the automobile in Omaha dates back to the Model T. Officials at...
siouxlandnews.com
Onawa, IA man arrested after pursuit in John Deere skid loader
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — An Onawa, Iowa man is in jail after a police pursuit involving construction equipment on Saturday. According to a release by the Monona County Sheriff's Office, a deputy on patrol spotted a man driving a John Deere 333G skid steer who has multiple warrants for his arrest.
Patrol: 4 found dead in 2 burning homes in Nebraska city
Four people were found dead Thursday in two burning homes in a small community in northeastern Nebraska, authorities said. Nebraska State Patrol Col. John Bolduc said at a news conference that a man was seen driving away from the city of Laurel before the bodies were discovered and that investigators would like to speak to him.
Comments / 0