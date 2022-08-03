ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Red’ Ottawa County goes more conservative with newcomers blasting longtime incumbent leaders

By Michael Kransz
Wrong your future and mine are set. Putins gonna make sure Trump gets back in and all your rights are gone. He’s made you believe the only one to save us will be to put him back in charge. Only to sell out the working class to Putins effort s to kill all democracy. It was probably the last time you’ll ever get another vote. People have been lied to.

Lynn is fed up!
3d ago

The political pendulum has reached its turning point. Hold on y’all! This backswing is going to be a doozy!

#Republican Primaries#Incumbents#Conservatives#Democrats#Politics Local#Election Local#Ottawa Impact#Republicans#The County Board
