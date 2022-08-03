Read on www.alaskasnewssource.com
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Families turn up for 8th annual Clothesline Project hosted by Cops for Community
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - To help the community get ready for the school year, Anchorage Police Department employees hosted the 8th annual Clothesline Project on Saturday. Community members and the APD provided clothes and other supplies at Clark Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Senior Patrol Officer, Angelina...
Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb
Hello, Anchorage! I hope you are enjoying this last stretch of summer break. My name is Dr. Jharrett Bryantt. I am humbled and eager to work alongside you as your new superintendent. I’d like to thank the community for welcoming me to the Anchorage community. You’ve given me great advice on restaurants, challenged me to […] The post Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage School District suffering bus driver shortage heading into new school year
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has a bus driver shortage two weeks ahead of the first day of school for Anchorage students. Anchorage School District Superintendent Jharrett Bryantt sent a letter to families on Wednesday alerting them that the driver shortage could trigger temporary suspension of school bus routes.
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members, and citizens at large submitted a referendum application to the City of Anchorage clerk to petition the removal of A-O 2022-60. On July 12th, the Anchorage Assembly passed the ordinance 9-3, that would allow them to remove a sitting Anchorage may from office over a breach of public trust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alaskasnewssource.com
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April. Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday...
alaskasnewssource.com
Providence takes next step in loosening visitation policy
The second case of monkeypox was detected in Anchorage. Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers. A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks. Work begins on taking down iconic Fourth Avenue Theatre sign in downtown Anchorage.
Sign of corruption? Campaign signs in Eagle River get the red-flag treatment … but two candidates get a pass
Candidates for office who are advertising along the highways and byways of Eagle River found red plastic ties on their campaign signs, which indicate the Department of Transportation wants them out of the rights of way, and not visible from a state highway. A photo safari of signs in Eagle...
alaskasnewssource.com
USGA champion crowned
A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks. Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
kinyradio.com
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police chief reconsidering policy for officers to carry Narcan
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska State Fair cancels poultry exhibits amidst avian flu outbreak
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Crews and exhibitors have begun the process of building rides and setting up booths on the state fairgrounds as the Alaska State Fair season sits just around the corner — but some notable faces will be absent this year. A press release put out by...
alaskasnewssource.com
Work begins on taking down iconic Fourth Avenue Theatre sign in downtown Anchorage
A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks. Anchorage parents concerned about ASD bus driver shortage. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will...
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
Alaska officers violated policy in ‘white privilege’ stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed them a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed, an Alaska newspaper reported.
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
ktna.org
The Susitna Salmon Co. Sells Fish With an Ethic
Twenty seven miles west of Anchorage, along one of the Ivan River arms of the Susitna estuary, Talkeetna resident Mike Wood and his business partner Ryan Peterson from Anchorage have a fishermen to seller direct setnet operation that provides sustainable meat to people in Anchorage and the Mat-Su—Susitna Salmon Co.
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with a showing of “The Jolson Story.” The art deco theater became the centerpiece of the downtown historic district. But the last movie was shown over 40 years ago, and the building has sat vacant for nearly half that time. The building’s current owners say bringing the building back to a usable venue after sitting vacant for more than 15 years is too costly, among other problems, and its use as a single screen movie theater is an outmoded business model. Instead, building owners Derrick Chang and Terence Chang said in statement earlier this year that they will attempt to salvage the impressive artwork inside the building and the iconic 4th Avenue art deco neon sign and incorporate them in a new $200 million redevelopment plan for the block that will include housing, office space, a hotel, retail and entertainment venues.
Comments / 2