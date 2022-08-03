ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

KKTV

$100,000 Wildwood Casino win in Cripple Creek at ‘Buffalo Blackjack’ table

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KKTV) - A man visiting Colorado is leaving $100,000 richer. Wildwood Casino is reporting 32-year-old Brian from Kansas won $100,166 playing “Buffalo Blackjack” in Cripple Creek. The big win came on Saturday after Brian placed a Progressive bet before he was dealt a suited, three-of-a-kind with three aces hand. According to Wildwood Casino’s general manager, Matt Andrighetti, the chance of getting the hand is about 1 in 250,000!
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
9NEWS

Climber dies in fall, 2nd rescued near 14ers in southern Colorado

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber died in a fall and another was rescued after they got off-route near the Crestone Traverse on Wednesday in southern Colorado, according to Custer County Search and Rescue (CCSAR). Rescue crews brought back the two Denver-area climbers who were at about 13,800 feet...
csbj.com

Hotel building boom ups ante in Cripple Creek

Two years ago, Paul Harris never imagined he’d be seeing three cranes towering over Cripple Creek. “We took a tremendous hit in 2020 when the casinos closed for three-plus months,” said Harris, Cripple Creek’s finance director. “When they reopened, we saw them have to do social distancing, follow protocols and guidelines. They ended up removing devices like slot machines and tables from the floor.”
CRIPPLE CREEK, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

