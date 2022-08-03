Who could be revealed as a Skrull imposter in ‘Secret Invasion?’

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Ms. Marvel’ writer reveals whether there were issues following MCU continuity
Telling a story in the realm of the MCU, with its gargantuan scope and equally front-and-center place in the public’s spotlight, seems to be a task most daunting. Not only is plotting a story with unburdened creativity difficult enough, but the MCU has the added challenge of making sure it flows with the overarching narrative of the whole universe, as well as following pre-established rules such as the nature of time travel or how Doctor Strange’s magic works.
wegotthiscovered.com
Could there be a ‘Bullet Train 2’? ‘Bullet Train’ ending and post-credits scene explained
The following article contains spoilers for Bullet Train. The new action-thriller comedy starring Brad Pitt, Bullet Train, is finally in theaters. Bullet Train is a story about an assassin sent to retrieve a briefcase on the bullet train in Japan, only to be hindered and interrupted by other individuals on board who each have conflicting motives.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ironheart’ plot details purportedly assemble online
Following her arrival in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will star in her very own Disney Plus series as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Although filming is already underway on the show, as ever Marvel Studios has been keeping a tight leash on spoilers. However, some new alleged plot details might give us our best taste yet of what we can expect from Thorne’s solo vehicle. Obviously, those wishing to go into Ironheart cold should look away now.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans share their favorite post-credits scenes and there are some unexpected gems among them
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been coming together for more than a decade now and with each new movie, Marvel Studios has teased what’s next with a clever post-credits scene. With 30 movies released since 2008, there has been a ton of different post-credits scenes shown and fans on...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans wonder who could take on the most all-powerful character in the MCU
What If…? season one introduced arguably the most powerful villain in the MCU to date. Namely, Infinity Ultron. This variant of the corrupt A.I. used the Infinity Stones to not just halve the universe’s population like Thanos but embark on a bid to conquer the entirety of reality. It took the assembled Guardians of the Multiverse — plus, Zola, of all people — to stop him.
wegotthiscovered.com
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Is ‘Bullet Train’ on streaming? Here’s how to watch Brad Pitt’s new movie
Buckle your seatbelts, because Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have teamed up once again for the biggest action-comedy film of the summer, Bullet Train. The movie follows the chill, laid-back assassin Ladybug (Pitt) as he boards a train and tries to steal a mysterious briefcase that his handler (Bullock) has sent him to retrieve. Things turn out to be less simple than expected when he encounters other people trying to do the same exact thing. The movie blends just the right amount of action and dark comedy like the New York Times Bestselling Japanese novel it’s based on, MariaBeetle by Kotaro Isaka.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans debate who can really be called the MCU’s smartest person
It’s brains versus… brains, as social media debates a never-ending topic: who is the MCU’s smartest character?. Whether it’s in the comics or on screens both big and small, Marvel has a revolving door of characters dubbed “the world’s smartest person.” The usual suspects tend to be the top inventors of the Marvel-616 Universe: Mister Fantastic, Doctor Doom, Bruce Banner, Hank Pym, and Tony Stark.
wegotthiscovered.com
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans pick apart the remains of ‘Batgirl’ roasting Keaton’s Batsuit
The fallout from Warner Bros. canceling Batgirl is still being felt, with fans discussing Michael Keaton’s ill-fated return as Batman with some choice words for his Batsuit. It was meant to be a grand return to one of his most iconic roles, with Keaton originally appearing in Batgirl before another appearance as Bruce Wayne in 2023’s The Flash. Instead, his Batgirl appearance has been left in the cold, sterile archives of Warner Bros., just waiting to get leaked one day.
wegotthiscovered.com
If Joe Keery isn’t cast as the Human Torch, here are 10 other Marvel characters he could potentially play
It’s been years since Joe Keery debuted as Steve Harrington in season one of Stranger Things, but Keery fever remains at an all-time high. The instant favorite of Netflix’s supernatural series joined the longtime cast in the very first episode of the debut season, and soon had a fanbase to rival those of main characters Eleven or Dustin. A combination of Keery’s charm, good looks, and undeniable charisma made his breakout character one of the show’s very best, and quickly gave Keery widespread name recognition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans point out the unlikely recurring theme of Phase Four so far
Kevin Feige proclaimed that the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Phase Four would be about new beginnings, which is true to a great extent when several Infinity Saga stalwarts have been cycled out in favor of newer, fresher, hungrier, superheroes, before the Multiverse Saga was officially confirmed to be the driving force behind the next stage of shared storytelling.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans argue Professor X or Magneto after Giancarlo Esposito confirms MCU talks
Ever since Disney acquired Fox and dropped the rights to the X-Men into Kevin Feige’s lap, we’ve been hearing rumors touting Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian favorite Giancarlo Esposito as either Charles Xavier or Erik Lensherr. While the rebooted mutants are a long way away...
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans wonder if anyone would even be interested in the canned ‘Cyborg’ movie
It’s no secret that the DCEU is in shambles since the cancellation of Batgirl, but yet, The Flash is still in production despite the multiple delays. But regardless of the state of shelved Superhero films, fans wondered if they’d still be keen to watch Cyborg. For those out...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror junkies cautiously optimistic for the episodic reboot of a cult favorite
It’s hard to think of a recognizable horror property that hasn’t been rebooted or remade at this stage, with the all-encompassing desire to reinvent every scary brand now expanding to include cult classics that flopped at the box office first time around, with Paul W.S. Anderson’s Event Horizon a notable case in point.
wegotthiscovered.com
Will HBO Max and Discovery Plus combine into one entirely new streaming service?
Warner Bros. has been catching headlines left, right, and center as it continues to make changes to its business model, all in the name of rectifying debt. Fresh off its monumental merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, henceforth called Warner Bros. Discovery, the media giant left audiences flabbergasted (and outraged) over cancellation of Batgirl. Adding fuel to the fire was the announcement that HBO Max — the streaming platform that holds arguably the highest user satisfaction rating — would combine with Discovery Plus. It’s causing understandable whiplash from those on the outside looking in.
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users bring a bone-rattling action thriller in from the cold
Having kicked off his directorial career with acclaimed awards season favorites Pride & Prejudice and Atonement, before following it up with the maligned misstep that was cloying drama The Soloist, people were understandably curious when Joe Wright announced his next feature would be hard-hitting action thriller Hanna. A solid-if-unspectacular hit...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Halloween’ icon Michael Myers is a clone made by the CIA, fan theory believes
Michael Myers first bounded onto the screen in 1978’s Halloween, with the creamy-white William Shatner mask adorned by the silent and deadly killer. He’s seemingly unstoppable, kills with the joy of a first-timer, and is always reaching his KPIs (killing performance indicators), but how on Earth does Michael Myers keep managing to do it? Why is nobody ever stepping in to stop the guy who keeps murdering masses? Well, perhaps the truth is out there and we’ve only just scratched the surface.
Comments / 0