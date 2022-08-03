ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jorge López gets 1st save with Twins in win over Tigers

By MIKE COOK Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Trade acquisition Jorge López earned his first save with his new team, newcomer Sandy León drove in two runs and the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1.

Carlos Correa and Gio Urshela added RBIs for the Twins, whose lead in the American League Central starting the day was one game over Cleveland.

Entering to a nice ovation, López, an All-Star acquired Tuesday from Baltimore, earned his 20th save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning. He needed just seven pitches, including a three-pitch strikeout of Eric Haase.

