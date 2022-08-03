NHL preseason games in Europe, and top free agents still available

Read on www.foreverblueshirts.com
James hoping to develop into consistent, two-way player for Red Wings
DETROIT -- Dylan James knows his offensive skills aren't going to make him an NHL star. But he said he believes he has assets that can help the Detroit Red Wings return to being a consistent contender for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "I take a lot of pride in being...
TEAM USA NAMES CAPTAINS FOR 2022 WORLD JUNIORS
With the tournament merely four days away, Team USA Head Coach Nate Leaman has named the leadership group for 2022 World Juniors:. Faber, recently traded to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for F Kevin Fiala, just finished his sophomore NCAA season with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. In 59 games for Minnesota, Faber has tallied 26 points. The USNTDP product is playing in his second WJC tournament and represented the US at the Beijing Olympics.
Yankees’ Triple-A player, the all-time MLB leader in one stat, suspended for 50 games
The latest MLB suspension for a banned substance is to Derek Dietrich. Dietrich, a versatile infielder/outfielder who’s been in the Yankees’ minor-league organization this year (with the Double-A Somerset Patriots and more recently with the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders), has played in the majors in eight different seasons, but his most recent major-league stint was 25 games with the Texas Rangers in 2020. At the end of that stint, he was MLB’s all-time leader in hit by pitch rate (amongst players with at least 1,500 career plate appearances).
Yankees steal reliever from Rays thanks to Tampa Bay roster crunch
The New York Yankees improved their bullpen significantly at the 2022 MLB trade deadline by importing Scott Effross of the Cubs and Lou Trivino of the A’s. But did they do enough? Michael King is out for the season, following in Chad Green’s footsteps. Even if Effross slides into an eighth inning role and Trivino shakes off his BABIP, there’s still room for some unknown quantities to grab hold of a roster spot.
A look back on the New York Rangers epic ceremony for Henrik Lundqvist
On January 28, 2022, the New York Rangers honored Henrik Lundqvist by retiring his #30 to the Madison Square Garden Rafters,. The ceremony began with another Rangers great goaltender in Mike Richter getting the fans ready for the festivities. He introduced a tribute video with greats from the hockey, sports, and celebrity world congratulating Hank.
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS ALTERNATE JERSEY CONCEPT LEAKED AND THE INTERNET IS ROASTING THEM OVER IT
The Chicago Blackhawks are a top-two laughing stock of the NHL with the Arizona Coyotes as it stands. And it isn't getting any better over time. They've fired the majority of their executives and hockey operations staff and traded away almost every valued player on the roster. Obviously, they are...
Hasek looks back at trade to Sabres that changed NHL career, life
Dominik Hasek remembers being at home in the Czech Republic 30 years ago, on Aug. 7, 1992, on his way out for a Friday night at the movies. He had no idea that the ringing phone he hesitated to answer as he tied his shoes would dramatically change his NHL career, putting him on the path to iconic goaltending status and the Hockey Hall of Fame.
