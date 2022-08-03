Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With classes back in session, parents not only have to re-adjust their children to a new routine following a summer full of fun, but they also need to start thinking about after-school care options.Back-to-School: Monitoring mental health on campus
There are a variety of after-school programs in our region, all offering a mix of educational opportunities and fun.
News Channel 11 sat down with Robin Crumley, the President and CEO of the Washington County-Johnson City Boys and Girls Club to learn more about the programs they’re offering.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0