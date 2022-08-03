ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Back-to-School: Why choose an after-school program?

By Kelly Grosfield
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With classes back in session, parents not only have to re-adjust their children to a new routine following a summer full of fun, but they also need to start thinking about after-school care options.

There are a variety of after-school programs in our region, all offering a mix of educational opportunities and fun.

News Channel 11 sat down with Robin Crumley, the President and CEO of the Washington County-Johnson City Boys and Girls Club to learn more about the programs they’re offering.

JOHNSON CITY, TN
