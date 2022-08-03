ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wengradio.com

Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
capecoralbreeze.com

Electric bills cause sticker shock

Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million

In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’

Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Credit Card Debt#Inflation#Food Prices#Interest Rates#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending#Fort Myers People#Americans#Fgcu
WFLA

Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
FORT MYERS, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
WINKNEWS.com

More electric vehicle charging stations needed in Cape Coral

There’s a federal push to own electric cars to save the environment but in one Southwest Florida city, there simply aren’t enough electric charging points. Now there’s a need in Cape Coral for charging stations. There are currently only three charging stations in Cape Coral that the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
floridainsider.com

Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate

Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes

Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
NAPLES, FL
ophthalmologytimes.com

Center For Sight surgeons offer free vision-restoring procedures for those less fortunate

The annual Mission Cataract program allows staff to extend its mission to people who need assistance due to unfortunate circumstances. Center For Sight held its annual Mission Cataract event last week, during which cataract surgeons performed free life-changing cataract surgeries in the Sarasota and Naples AAAHC-accredited surgery centers. The event—held...
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Metropolitan Naples continues luxury apartment plans in Bayshore district

More luxury apartments soon could make their way to Collier County in what is known as the mini-triangle of the Bayshore Gateway Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, on the corner of Davis Boulevard and Tamiami Trial East. The county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a request by Metropolitan...
capecoralbreeze.com

Hook N Cook program offered at The Nauti Mermaid, Marker 92

After a long day on the water catching fish, individuals can stop by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to have their freshly caught, fully cleaned fish cooked to their preference. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Executive Sous Chef Victoria Wenning said the Hook N...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health

A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy