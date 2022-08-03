Read on www.winknews.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
Electric bills cause sticker shock
Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
Aspen Dental, MD Now Urgent Care share building bought for $5.1 million
In this Gulfshore Business report, people owning rental properties in Southwest Florida seem to be doing well these days. Jim Schibler of Marcus & Millichap in Cape Coral, explains how a two-tenant building, less than 7,000 square feet sold for $5,100,000. Aspen Dental and MD Now Urgent Care clinic take...
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
Unidentified man breaks into several cars, steals wallets
Authorities are searching for a man who broke into many vehicles and stole wallets on Monday in the overnight hours.
County approves $300k to collect unpaid out-of-state toll fees
Lee County Commissioners approved shifting $300,000 in the county's budget to collect the unpaid tolls from out-of-state license plates.
Officials remind palmetto berry harvesters about permits
Saw palmettos are in bloom, which means their berries are in plentiful supply. But before you reach out to grab a handful, officials want to remind you about the legal ramifications.
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this month
A major discount grocery store chain will open another new location in Florida this month. The company has been expanding rapidly in recent years, and this latest venture is expected to bring jobs and additional competition to the state's supermarket industry.
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
Cape Coral adds new irrigation system to boost water levels
The city's two new tanks are designed to collect rainwater, with the goal of increasing how much water the city can store.
Teacher panic buttons offer added layer of security, assistance in any emergency
Many teachers have access to a “panic button”. That may sound like it’s related to a threat, but in reality, it could involve any emergency. Teachers encounter all kinds of issues, including medical problems, fights, and occasionally, the more serious threat. In some schools they wear panic...
Experts: SW Florida to see daily tidal floods by 2100
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — There will only be one day in the year 2100 where nuisance high tide flooding isn’t an issue in the Fort Myers area. Naples will be flooded by incoming tides every day, according to the latest tide predictions coming from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA. Experts at […]
More electric vehicle charging stations needed in Cape Coral
There’s a federal push to own electric cars to save the environment but in one Southwest Florida city, there simply aren’t enough electric charging points. Now there’s a need in Cape Coral for charging stations. There are currently only three charging stations in Cape Coral that the...
Here’s why this coastal Florida city is one of the best places in the United States to relocate
Naples, FL – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Andriy Blokhin. Naples has long been a favorite destination for tourists and second-home purchasers looking for a lively, amiable setting to unwind in the Sunshine State. This Gulf of Mexico city is well-known for its heavenly white-sand beaches and top-notch golf courses, but it is also quickly becoming one of the most opulent places to live and invest. The Blue Zones Project, which aims to make communities across the nation healthier and happier, has included the city as a participant since 2015. With an increase of 6.7 percent since the project began, East Naples has experienced the most improvement in Southwest Florida since that time.
Metropolitan Naples developers seek zoning changes
Developers of the mini-triangle parcel on the southeast corner of Davis Boulevard and U.S. 41 seek approval of the Collier County Planning Commission for a zoning decrease in commercial uses and an increase in condominium units. Bayshore Gateway Triangle Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) purchased the 5.3-acre piece of land in...
Center For Sight surgeons offer free vision-restoring procedures for those less fortunate
The annual Mission Cataract program allows staff to extend its mission to people who need assistance due to unfortunate circumstances. Center For Sight held its annual Mission Cataract event last week, during which cataract surgeons performed free life-changing cataract surgeries in the Sarasota and Naples AAAHC-accredited surgery centers. The event—held...
Metropolitan Naples continues luxury apartment plans in Bayshore district
More luxury apartments soon could make their way to Collier County in what is known as the mini-triangle of the Bayshore Gateway Community Redevelopment Area, or CRA, on the corner of Davis Boulevard and Tamiami Trial East. The county’s Planning Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a request by Metropolitan...
Hook N Cook program offered at The Nauti Mermaid, Marker 92
After a long day on the water catching fish, individuals can stop by The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village to have their freshly caught, fully cleaned fish cooked to their preference. The Westin Cape Coral Resort at Marina Village Executive Sous Chef Victoria Wenning said the Hook N...
Collier schools considers notifying parents of students dating, will for gender choice
Right now, school districts in our area are getting ready for the school year, which is coming with a lot of changes brought about by new state laws. Among them is the Parental Right in Education law. What the new laws will mean for teachers this year is still to be determined.
Southwest Florida wellness center provides workouts to strengthen bone health
A local wellness center is helping elderly people build their bone health and boost their balance. OsteoStrong is a wellness center focused on reconditioning the body. Falls can be catastrophic for the elderly even the slightest slip-up often leads to broken bones and a downward health spiral. It is the leading cause of injury or death in the country for people over the age of 65.
