Union City, CA

3 suspects related to Union City shooting taken into custody

By Tori Gaines
 3 days ago

UNION CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Police are investigating a shooting near the area of Eighth and H Streets, according to a tweet from the Union City Police Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officers learned that a 44-year-old male victim had been shot once in the leg, according to a press release from Union City PD.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Three suspects were later taken into custody in Oakland, the press release states. UCPD states that this is currently an isolated incident, and there is no known threat to the community at this time. The area is near a local school, a church, and some residences.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call Detective Nicolas Perry at (510) 675-5266.

KRON4 News

KRON4 News

