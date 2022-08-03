ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield

By Joshua Andrei Bon
 3 days ago

The 6th annual Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival is coming to Southfield on Friday, August 12 from 6 to 10:30 p.m., and on August 13 from 3 to 10:30 p.m. Listen to the greatest music and biggest talents in jazz . The concerts will be held at 26000 Evergreen Road, on the front lawn of the Southfield Municipal Campus, right outside the Southfield Public Library. The two-day outdoor event will feature the finest in live music, food trucks, boutique merchants, beer , and wine .

Here are the music acts lined-up for the concert:

Friday, August 12

  • 6 p.m. – Demetrius Nabors
  • 7:20 p.m. – The Satin Dolls
  • 9 p.m. – Randy Scott

Saturday, August 13

  • 3 p.m. – Michael Brock
  • 4:30 p.m. – Scott Gwinnell
  • 6 p.m. – Leslie DeShazor
  • 7:15 p.m. – Lifetime Achievement Award Presentation
  • 7:30 p.m. – Daryl Beebe
  • 9 p.m. – Kimmie Horne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Geuu9_0h3iJJv800
The stage at last year’s 2021 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival in Southfield, Michigan.

After a night of beautiful jazz on Friday night, bring the entire family to kick off the festival’s second day with a morning of “Fitness and Fun” which will start on 8 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and get lost again in the technical improv later in the evening. The Saturday morning workouts will feature the following:

  • 5k Jazzy Walk at 8:00 a.m.
  • Jazzy Roll Bike Cruise, (ride out at 9 a.m.) at 8:30 a.m.
  • High-Stepping Majorettes at 9:00 a.m.
  • Jazzy Diva Hula Hoop Workout at 10:00 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival. Admission is free. The event organizers advises the public to bring blankets or lawn chairs for comfort. While the concerts are free, parking on the Southfield Municipal Campus will cost $10 in the north and other parking lots. The proceeds from the parking fees will be donated to The Friends of Southfield Public Arts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a75u4_0h3iJJv800
Fitness and Fun events poster for Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t3F9E_0h3iJJv800
Poster for the 2022 Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival.

The 72nd annual All-America City Awards (AAC), presented by the National Civic League in 2021, honored the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival with the Cultural Entertainment Showcase award. The city of Southfield entered the Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival as a national finalist in the AAC to participate in the Showcase, where cities exhibited the finest in homegrown and national talent, including Grammy Award winners and best-selling acts. Out of the 60 entries from throughout the country, The Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival took first place with the most overall online votes.

Video Courtesy of Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival.

The post Kimmie Horne Jazz Festival Returns to Southfield appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine .

