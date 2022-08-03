Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Asian stocks mixed after US job gain paves way for rate hike
Asian stocks were mixed Monday after strong U.S. jobs data cleared the way for more interest rate hikes and Chinese exports rose by double digits.Shanghai and Tokyo advanced while Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Oil prices edged higher.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.2% on Friday after government data showed American employers added more jobs than expected in June. That undercut expectations a slowing economy might prompt the Fed to postpone or scale back plans for more rate hikes to cool inflation.“Now it seems they will be debating whether they need to be even more aggressive,” Edward Moya of...
French utility Veolia agrees to sell Suez UK assets to Macquarie for 2.4 billion euros
PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - French utility company Veolia confirmed it would sell Suez's UK waste business to Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) for around 2.4 billion euros ($2.4 billion), in a deal aimed at resolving antitrust concerns.
What should we do with the money we will have left after paying off our mortgage?
Q My husband and I are selling our flat to move to a different city. We’ve accepted an offer but there is nothing currently on the market that we want in the area we want to move to, so we’re planning to rent there until we find something. What should we do with the money we will have left after paying off our mortgage (about £500,000)? I’m aware that if a bank collapsed, only £85,000 is protected. Does that mean we should open five bank accounts? I am very risk averse and scared of losing our assets if there was another banking disaster – the world feels very turbulent at the moment.
Oil bounces as China, U.S. data ease recession concerns
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged up from multi-month lows on Monday as investors' appetite improved following data on U.S. jobs and Chinese exports that eased recession concerns.
