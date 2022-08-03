Read on alerts.weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Lawrence, Limestone by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-07 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-07 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lawrence; Limestone A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Limestone, southeastern Lauderdale and northern Lawrence Counties through 130 PM CDT At 104 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Courtland, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rogersville, Town Creek, Courtland, North Courtland, Oliver, Red Bank and Wheeler. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 18:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Hamilton The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Hamilton County in east Tennessee * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 723 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chattanooga, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Soddy-Daisy, Lakesite, Ridgeside, Harrison, Red Bank, East Brainerd, Lookout Mountain, Harrison Bay State Park and East Ridge. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 1 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cannon, Coffee, Rutherford, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cannon; Coffee; Rutherford; Warren The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Rutherford County in Middle Tennessee Southern Warren County in Middle Tennessee Northern Coffee County in Middle Tennessee Southern Cannon County in Middle Tennessee * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 333 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles southwest of Woodbury, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include McMinnville, Manchester, Morrison, Centertown, Bradyville, Beechgrove and Summitville. This includes Interstate 24 between mile markers 94 and 96, and between mile markers 99 and 112. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
