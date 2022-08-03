ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Investigation leads to West Monroe man behind bars for possessing child pornography, agents say

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2022, Special Agents of the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children containing information regarding alleged possession or distribution of child pornography. The report advised agents that the alleged possession or distribution of child pornography was discovered on the social media outlet Kik.

For over a month, authorities investigated the allegations. Agents obtained the material that the Kik user allegedly possessed and discovered videos containing underage juveniles doing sexual acts with themselves or with adults. Agents were able to identify the Kik user as 20-year-old Joshua Tieler Aday due to a White male in one of the videos who looked similar to Aday’s driver’s license picture.

On August 3, 2022, around 9 AM, Aday was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with two counts of Pornography Involving Juveniles.

His bond was set at $50,000.

