Hollywood Brown arrested for criminal speeding

The Arizona Cardinals continue to find themselves in the news. A day after receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was activated from the NFI (non-football injury) list, he was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal speeding charges, reported by Arizona Sports.

Brown was arrested at 7:05 a.m. heading southbound on Loop 101 driving in an HOV lane, according to DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

It is the second straight year the Cardinals have had a player arrested on criminal speeding charges. Linebacker Zaven Collins, their 2021 first-round draft pick, was cited for criminal speeding last offseason.

Brown was acquired this offseason by Arizona in a draft day trade along with the 100th pick in the draft for their first-round selection.

He was not in attendance for the open part of Wednesday’s practice.

In Arizona Sports’ report, the team issued a statement:

We are aware of the situation regarding Hollywood Brown and have reported it to the NFL office as required. We will comment further as appropriate.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Brown was booked into Maricopa County Jail.

