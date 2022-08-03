Read on whatcom-news.com
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
Whatcom County Assessor announces 2021 property valuation changes. Properties inspected this year are located in Lummi Peninsula, Birchwood, Cordata, King Mountain, part of Alabama Hill and North Lake Whatcom neighborhoods.
Police respond to report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Bellingham sporting goods store
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officers and Bellingham Fire Department aid personnel were dispatched about 7pm on Friday, August 5th, due to a report of self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Meridian Street sporting goods store. According to first responder radio transmissions at the time, the incident occurred...
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
New Sumas Elementary campus completed in time for first day of school
SUMAS, Wash. — Officials with Lynden-based Faber Construction announced today, the Sumas Elementary School project has been completed and it is ready to greet students on the first day of the 2022-2023 school year. The project began September 30, 2020, and required 75,000 man-hours of work and approximately 1,800...
Blaine man charged with homicide in fentanyl death of 30-year-old woman
BLAINE, Wash. — Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) released information in a press release today detailing the arrest of Tanner Larson, age 31 and of Blaine, on August 3rd and a charge of controlled substances homicide and several other drug-related charges. According to the press release, Blaine Police...
