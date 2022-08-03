Read on kmxt.org
Related
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 5, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Advocates demand that Anchorage police officers carry the opioid overdose reversing...
kinyradio.com
Alaska fair cancels poultry exhibits amid bird flu concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Officials with the Alaska State Fair have decided against the usual array of poultry exhibits this year amid concerns about the avian flu. Fair CEO Jerome Hertel says officials believed it was best “to err on the side of caution.”. The Anchorage Daily News...
alaskalandmine.com
Mayor Bronson issues executive order allowing him to dismiss Assembly
In an unprecedented move, Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson issued an executive order Saturday empowering him to dismiss sitting members of the Anchorage Assembly. Bronson’s move followed a contentious effort by the liberal-majority Assembly to codify the procedure for removing an Anchorage mayor. Bronson announced the executive order to reporters...
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Anchorage Mayors push to have ordinance removed from Anchorage Assembly
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Thursday, a group of former Anchorage Mayors, Anchorage assembly members, and citizens at large submitted a referendum application to the City of Anchorage clerk to petition the removal of A-O 2022-60. On July 12th, the Anchorage Assembly passed the ordinance 9-3, that would allow them to remove a sitting Anchorage may from office over a breach of public trust.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Efforts fail to save historic Alaska theater from demolition
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — Demolition is scheduled to begin this week on a once-opulent downtown Anchorage movie theater designed by the architect of Hollywood’s famed Pantages Theater. Anchorage entrepreneur Austin “Cap” Lathrop opened the 4th Avenue Theatre, with nearly 1,000 seats, on May 31, 1947, with...
kinyradio.com
Alaska officers violated policy in 'white privilege' stop
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska newspaper reports that two Anchorage police officers violated department policy during a traffic stop last month when a woman in town for a rally by former President Donald Trump showed a “white privilege card” instead of a driver’s license and was not ticketed.
Moving on: Rep. Dr. Liz Snyder sells house in East Anchorage
Rep. Liz Snyder, the Floridian who came to Alaska for adventure and who stayed long enough to serve one term in the Alaska Legislature, has moved on. She and her husband sold their East Anchorage house in July for $500,000 in an off-market, not advertised sale. The Snyders bought the home in 2019 for $408,000, according to real estate listings.
alaskapublic.org
The outdoor life of Congressional Candidates
Our guests for this show are congressional candidates Nick Begich and Mary Peltola. Your host, Lisa, reached out to the Sarah Palin campaign three times, but never received a response. In these interviews with Nick and Mary, she asked questions sourced from four leaders in the outdoor industry in Alaska: Mary Goddard of Sustainable Southeast Partnership, Steve Cleary of Alaska Trails, Lee Hart of Alaska Outdoor Alliance, and Kikkan Randall of Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage. They also chatted about their own personal experiences in the outdoors, what makes the Alaska outdoors special, and where they are happiest in the Alaska outdoors. (Alaska Public Media requested photos from the Begich campaign but did not receive any)
RELATED PEOPLE
ktna.org
The Susitna Salmon Co. Sells Fish With an Ethic
Twenty seven miles west of Anchorage, along one of the Ivan River arms of the Susitna estuary, Talkeetna resident Mike Wood and his business partner Ryan Peterson from Anchorage have a fishermen to seller direct setnet operation that provides sustainable meat to people in Anchorage and the Mat-Su—Susitna Salmon Co.
alaskasnewssource.com
Juneau woman showcasing Alaskan seafood to the rest of the country at cooking competition
According to the Division of Environmental Health State Veterinarian’s website, data indicates that of the over 40 million cases of confirmed bird flu in the United States, 107 of those have been reported in Alaska. At first, police told the family the death was suspicious. Then they told the...
alaskapublic.org
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man picked as new Anchorage library director not taking job
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The man selected to head the Anchorage Public Library has declined to take the job, according to Mayor Dave Bronson’s administration. Robert Hudson was named the new library director in an announcement back in April. Corey Allen Young, spokesman for the mayor’s office, on Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb
Hello, Anchorage! I hope you are enjoying this last stretch of summer break. My name is Dr. Jharrett Bryantt. I am humbled and eager to work alongside you as your new superintendent. I’d like to thank the community for welcoming me to the Anchorage community. You’ve given me great advice on restaurants, challenged me to […] The post Anchorage schools are ready to start the climb appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Save the date: AFP-Alaska is rolling back price of gas to $2.38 — what it was when Biden took office
When Joe Biden was sworn into office in 2021 the average price of gas in America was $2.38. On Aug. 9, Americans for Prosperity-Alaska is going to give Anchorage drivers some financial help by rolling back the price of gas to that amount during a one-day event at a locally owned gas station. The gas station at which the event will take place has not yet been disclosed.
Sign of corruption? Campaign signs in Eagle River get the red-flag treatment … but two candidates get a pass
Candidates for office who are advertising along the highways and byways of Eagle River found red plastic ties on their campaign signs, which indicate the Department of Transportation wants them out of the rights of way, and not visible from a state highway. A photo safari of signs in Eagle...
New mural to take place of city timeline of Anchorage on building next to city hall
Out with the old and in with the new. The mural featuring a timeline of Anchorage was painted over yesterday so that a new mural by artist Crystal Worl can be painted in its place on a building owned by Barbara and Larry Cash. The new mural will honor Native...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents protest in support of Narcan use
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A protest in front of the Anchorage Police Department Tuesday urged the administration to adopt a policy to allow officers to carry Narcan kits in their vehicles. The protest comes as part of the State Health Department’s Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention — Project...
alaskapublic.org
Ship begins laying cable that will bring high-speed internet to the Aleutians
Work has started to lay 800 miles of subsea fiber-optic cable that project engineers say will bring high-speed internet to Unalaska and Akutan by the end of the year. “What you will get in Unalaska is what you would get here in Anchorage,” said GCI Rural Affairs Director Jen Nelson. “It’s going to open up so many capabilities, whether it be education, commerce, or entertainment.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
alaskasnewssource.com
Family of Fred Lee asks Anchorage police to reopen death investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - About 50 people gathered in front of the Anchorage Police Department on Friday, waving signs in the pouring rain, asking police to reopen their investigation into the death of Fred Lee. “Just shows how much we are willing to go out there and fight,” said Lee’s...
Comments / 0