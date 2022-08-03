ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradenton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe

UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1

TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Bradenton, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Manatee County, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Bradenton police looking for missing 11-year-old boy

BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. At around 8 a.m., Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on 6th Avenue W., police said in a statement. Norman is about...
iheart.com

Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside

A search is continuing for a woman who police say stole a car with an 11-month-old child inside. Tampa police say the the woman stole a 2011 Kia Optima after the child's mother got out of the car near the intersection of N. Armenia and Siesta Court. The car, and child, were recovered about a mile away. The child was not injured.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manatee
WFLA

2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
CLEARWATER, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
alachuatoday.com

Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi

HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
TAMPA, FL
sarasotapd.org

News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy