The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO