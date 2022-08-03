Read on www.wtsp.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Missing 83-year-old Sarasota County man found safe
UPDATE: The missing 83-year-old man has been found safe, according to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office. A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers.
Bradenton police find lost 5-year-old’s parents
Bradenton police are looking for the family of a 5-year-old girl who they said was found wandering barefoot around the city Sunday morning.
Bradenton police search for 14-year-old girl last seen Tuesday night
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl they said hasn't been seen since late Tuesday. Jenaci Nieto, 14, was last seen around 11 p.m. at the Family Resource Center in Bradenton. Police say she ran away from the facility with another young woman.
Standoff in Tampa ends with 4 men arrested after shooting injures 1
TAMPA, Fla. — A standoff in Tampa came to an end with the arrest of four men suspected of fleeing the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning, according to police. Around 2:43 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of North 40th Street and East Riverhills Drive, per a news report. Police say when they arrived in the area, they found a man with critical injuries.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bradenton police looking for missing 11-year-old boy
BRADENTON, Fla. — The Bradenton Police Department is looking for an 11-year-old boy who went missing early Tuesday morning, according to a news release. At around 8 a.m., Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on 6th Avenue W., police said in a statement. Norman is about...
2 teens killed after 17-year-old driver crashes into pole in St. Petersburg
The St. Petersburg Police Department said two teens were killed and another injured in a crash early Saturday morning.
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
iheart.com
Search Continues for Woman who Stole Car with Baby Inside
A search is continuing for a woman who police say stole a car with an 11-month-old child inside. Tampa police say the the woman stole a 2011 Kia Optima after the child's mother got out of the car near the intersection of N. Armenia and Siesta Court. The car, and child, were recovered about a mile away. The child was not injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
Clearwater man accused of threatening people with rifle over parking dispute arrested
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police have arrested a man they say threatened another person and his daughter with an assault rifle during an argument about parking. Detectives with the police department arrested 44-year-old David Berry in the aftermath of what went down last month. Chief Dan Slaughter reportedly called the family of the people involved Friday evening to let them know Berry was arrested.
Beware: Scammers pose as Manatee deputies, tell residents to pay to avoid arrest
Manatee County deputies are warning residents about a new scam.
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuatoday.com
Driver Fleeing Traffic Stop Killed in Crash With Semi
HIGH SPRINGS ‒ One person is dead after a head-on crash in High Springs on Wednesday, July 27. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers say a semi-truck crashed head-on with a Mazda 6 on U.S. Highway 441 near High Springs around 9:30 a.m. killing a 35-year-old man. Troopers say a...
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
'Live to see another day': Shark caught in crab trap set free by deputies
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Earlier this week, a lucky shark was set free by Pinellas County deputies after getting caught in a crab trap. The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post they were flagged down by a citizen who reported the shark had been caught in the trap.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Tampa police seeking information about the murder of a 61-year-old
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department is asking for tips from the community to help find the person responsible for a 61-year-old's murder on July 5. Police found Richard Martin dead in his truck with upper body trauma at a home on Elmore Avenue in Tampa, TPD said in a news release.
sarasotapd.org
News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
fox13news.com
HCSO: Car burglars target Brandon gyms, use stolen credit cards at nearby stores
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men accused of breaking into cars at gyms in Brandon and using stolen credit cards at nearby retail shops. According to deputies, the two men burglarized a car in the parking lot of Crunch Fitness, located at...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0