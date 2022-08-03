911 call: Co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane before emergency landing in North Carolina

Durham, N.C. — A van was heavily damaged after a crash with a train in Durham on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue. Warning signs were installed at the location in 2009 after two boys were killed when a train smashed into their mother's SUV. Calvin Brandon, 9, and Hassan Bingham, 6, were thrown from the car when an Amtrak train on the way to Charlotte hit the SUV they were in. Police said the SUV waas stuck in traffic and trapped on the track when the crossing's warning arms lowered as the train approached.

