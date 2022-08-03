911 call: Co-pilot ‘jumped’ from plane before emergency landing in North Carolina

Read on www.wivb.com
Live smoke grenade detected in bag at RDU
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A live smoke grenade was found in a checked bag Friday morning at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, TSA officials confirmed. TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz said the live smoke grenade was intercepted from a military checked bag at about 7:15 a.m. The male passenger connected to the bag was located, questioned, and was […]
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
WRAL
Van heavily damaged after colliding with train in Durham
Durham, N.C. — A van was heavily damaged after a crash with a train in Durham on Thursday afternoon. The crash happened at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue. Warning signs were installed at the location in 2009 after two boys were killed when a train smashed into their mother's SUV. Calvin Brandon, 9, and Hassan Bingham, 6, were thrown from the car when an Amtrak train on the way to Charlotte hit the SUV they were in. Police said the SUV waas stuck in traffic and trapped on the track when the crossing's warning arms lowered as the train approached.
cbs17
Teen dead, at least 1 other wounded in shooting at large party in Nash County: deputies
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office say one person is dead and at least one other person was shot early Sunday morning after a large party in Whitakers. At about 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3600 block of Lonesome Pine Road...
Amtrak train strikes truck in Durham
An Amtrak train and truck collided on the tracks in Durham on Thursday afternoon.
cbs17
1 dead in multi-vehicle I-440 crash near Poole Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A fatal, multiple vehicle accident took place around 11:45 a.m. Friday on the westbound side of I-440, near I-40 near Sunnybrook Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash closed down at least two lanes of the highway for nearly two hours.
1 dead in Sunday morning Shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
One killed, another hurt in shooting at Nash County house party
Whitakers, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and sent a second person to the hospital. The shooting happened at a party at a home on Lonesome Pine Road in Whitakers. The sheriff's office got a call around 1:30 on Sunday morning concerning multiple shooters at the location.
WRAL
Van seen smashed on train tracks in Durham
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A heavily damaged car was on train tracks at the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue in Durham on Thursday afternoon. Photographer: Vinnie...
Triangle leaders launch study to get ahead of rapid growth
Clayton, N.C. — Leaders throughout the Triangle from Raleigh to Smithfield are trying to avoid a sprawling, congested mess in the future. The Triangle’s growth is quickly creeping across the Wake County line into neighboring Johnston County. The town of Clayton has between 7,000 and 10,000 residential units either approved or under construction.
Man shot in head in Raleigh
Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
The cost to fix all of Durham's rough roads: $180 million
Durham, N.C. — It would cost the city of Durham about $179,214,054 to get its roads the repairs they need. Durham resident Gerry Green pointed out what he’s noticed about the city’s roads. “One, they get littered like all get out,” Green said. “And two, they need...
cbs17
Man charged with DUI after hitting woman with car in downtown Raleigh: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they arrested a man who hit a woman with his car late Saturday night in downtown Raleigh. At about 11:39 p.m., police say 31-year-old Dylan Sinclair Jackson hit a woman crossing south Blount St. near Hoke St. Officers say she was taken...
WRAL
Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Downtown Durham businesses raise safety concerns to city. Some Durham businesses said a group of about 10 people have been aggressively panhandling. WRAL News asked...
Durham County sheriff sees exception to law and destroys guns collected in buyback effort
Durham, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies throughout the state are struggling to find space to store guns they’ve seized. A 2013 state law forbids them from destroying most firearms. However, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead explained how he destroys some guns given to the sheriff’s office as part...
cbs17
Durham family rescued in apartment fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A family was rescued off their balcony during an apartment fire, according to firefighters. This happened around 3:25 a.m. in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road. Firefighters said when they arrived at the apartment complex, they could see smoke and had the fire under control within...
WLWT 5
American Airlines adds nonstop flight from Cincinnati to Raleigh-Durham
HEBRON, Ky. — American Airlines just announced a new flight from Cincinnati to Raleigh-Durham in North Carolina. The nonstop service will travel from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Flights take off starting Jan. 10, 2023. The airline will fly the Embraer 175 aircraft with 12...
cbs17
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
Woman rams car into NC home during dispute with teens, police say
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
cbs17
‘Lock your vehicles’: Police warn about string of car break-ins in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning the community about a string of car break-ins throughout the city. In a Facebook post Saturday, the Wilson Police Department said there were several reports of car break-ins between Thursday and Friday night. Those reports say all of the vehicles were...
