Eli Lilly to make COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available from August

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) said on Wednesday it plans to make its COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available to U.S. states as well as hospitals and other healthcare providers from August.

The drug, bebtelovimab, had received authorization in the United States in February for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 among adults and children.

Eli Lilly entered an agreement in June to supply an additional 150,000 doses of the drug to the U.S. government.

The U.S. government will exhaust their supply of bebtelovimab as early as the week of August 22 and, without congressional appropriations, does not have the funds to purchase more, Lilly told Reuters.

Lilly would make bebtelovimab commercially available through a sole distributor beginning the week of Aug. 15, the company said.

This will be done under the existing emergency use authorization, Lilly said, adding that it currently does not plan to pursue full approval for bebtelovimab.

Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Loretta Amanda Joan Reno
3d ago

I will never take the COVID vaccines in any form.I am staying healthy and alive without it.It may do more harm that good so no thanks not for me

Mike Mccullogh
3d ago

that's how Joe Biden wants to make his money by killing American citizens and making the pharmaceutical companies rich we got to get Joe Biden out of the presidency

Debra McCullar
2d ago

I caught it only after vaccination and got through it fine despite being in a multiple high risk category so don't see why mild to moderate infections would require it but whatever

Reuters

