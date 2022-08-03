ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters

 3 days ago
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days' notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days' notice if a lease is not being renewed.
Pinellas County passes Tenants Bill of Rights

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, local leaders passed a "Tenants Bill of Rights" Tuesday in Pinellas County, a county spokesperson confirmed. The Pinellas County Commission's ordinance means landlords will soon be mandated to give 60 days' notice when raising rent more than 5 percent in an annual lease renewal. There will be a 30-day required notice for leases that are 3-12 months in length. Tenants in month-to-month living situations have the right to 15 days' notice.
