Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters

Read on www.wtsp.com
Related
tampabeacon.com
Hillsborough OKs housing protections for tenants
TAMPA — Hillsborough County is opening the door to greater protections for residential renters. The County Commission on Aug. 3 approved new requirements for landlords to give tenants 60 days’ notice of pending rent increases greater than 5% and to give at least 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
fox13news.com
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
Hillsborough County schools still looking to fill job openings heading into the new school year
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of students across the Tampa Bay area are set to go back to school this week. For Hillsborough County schools, the first day back is Wednesday, however, the district is still facing staffing issues. “We do face challenges trying to win the talent war....
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presents 2022-2023 budget to city council
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor presented the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year to Tampa City Council Thursday, with an emphasis on strengthening resident services, workforce development and increasing housing affordability. The theme of the budget is centered around Resilient Tampa and the development of long-term plans...
thegabber.com
Blue-Green Algae Alert in St. Petersburg, Tampa Bay
There’s still an alert for the blue green-algae bloom at Maximo Park, according to the Pinellas County Health Department. The toxic algae bloom was reported on June 30, and the beach was closed to prevent swimming and other water activities. “We expect the warnings to be posted for the...
Pinellas County passes Tenants Bill of Rights
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — In a 5-2 vote, local leaders passed a “Tenants Bill of Rights” Tuesday in Pinellas County, a county spokesperson confirmed. The Pinellas County Commission’s ordinance means landlords will soon be mandated to give 60 days’ notice when raising rent more than 5 percent in an annual lease renewal. There will be a 30-day required notice for leases that are 3-12 months in length. Tenants in month-to-month living situations have the right to 15 days’ notice.
New utility rate to help combat pollution in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A slight but significant change is coming to utility bills in Sarasota County. Recently, the County Commission adopted an ordinance to allow homes to be assessed by a Stormwater Environmental Utility Rate. It's part of a long-term goal toward water quality improvement. Prior to this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis industry gathers for KushCon in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Cannabis took over the Tampa Convention Center on Saturday. Industry distributors, buyers and consumers gathered for KushCon. Organizers stated the two-day event features more than 150 booths from leading hemp brands and is aimed, along with Kush.com, to inform people about the industry. While recreational marijuana...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
usf.edu
Castor’s new Tampa budget includes money for housing services; some say it's a 'slap in the face'
Mayor Jane Castor presented the city’s proposed budget for the next year to the Tampa City Council Thursday, but pushback from local activist groups was quick to follow. Castor said the City of Tampa has committed more than $100 million to housing-related services over the past three years. Last...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Protestors sleep outside St. Pete City Hall to draw rising rent awareness
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A few dozen people spent the night sleeping outside of St. Petersburg City Hall on Wednesday as they push for leaders to take action on rising rent in the city. The demonstration was organized by the St. Petersburg Tenants Union. In a news release, St....
Bay News 9
Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
DeSantis Suspends Hillsborough State Attorney, Charging Neglect of Duty
Andrew Warren told prosecutors to put enforcement of Florida's abortion law on the back burner
Flag raising ceremony held for Purple Heart Day
TAMPA, Fla — The city of Tampa held a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Purple Heart Day. While the official day is Aug. 7, Tampa Councilman Luis Viera and Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen joined the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter at 10 a.m. Friday in front of Tampa City Hall. The ceremony honored veterans who have been wounded or killed due to enemy action while serving in the U.S. Military.
Andrew Warren accuses DeSantis of 'presidential' motivation for suspension
TAMPA, Fla. — State Attorney Andrew Warren alleged political impulses for his suspension by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying, "I'll briefly address the governor's presidential campaign." The suspended Democratic official made the remark at the start of a news conference Thursday afternoon before speaking on a "major development"...
Local man heads to court over fine for having umbrella on beach
BELLEAIR SHORE, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area man was brought to court on Thursday for using an umbrella on the beach. That's right — Pedro Redero was fined $150 for violating a rather unique town ordinance. "Never in my life I thought I'd come to criminal court...
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0