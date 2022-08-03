ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dfdj_0h3iFHaC00

LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said.

Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.

On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of the home and saw Ward leave to meet with a man who was identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville. The two were approached by detectives and were taken into custody.

According to police, Ward was found to be in possession of several small bags containing cocaine. After searching the home, detectives further seized about 70 additional grams of cocaine, and nearly $20,300.

Ward was charged with Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine and Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Prosser was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Wandering in a Public Place to Obtain or Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance. Prosser was served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, for their combined and collective efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments / 2

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION AND WEAPONS CHARGES

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that Detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force collaborated with the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas-Monmouth/Ocean Post of Duty (HIDTA/MOPOD) Group 5, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office Gang, Gun and Narcotics Task Force, Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics and Criminal Enterprise Investigative Section, New Jersey State Police – Trafficking Central Unit, New Jersey State Police Hamilton Station, New Jersey State Police T.E.A.M.S. Unit, Manchester Township Police Department Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET), Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, and Bordentown City Police Department, to conduct an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin/fentanyl in Burlington, Monmouth, and Ocean Counties. This cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR MANSLAUGHTER AND NARCOTIC DISTRIBUTION

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 5, 2022, Dandre Tubbs, 34, of Manchester, was sentenced by the Honorable Lisa A. Puglisi, J.S.C., to seven years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b, in connection with the death of a 35 year-old male in Manchester on August 16, 2021. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Tubbs will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Puglisi also sentenced Tubbs to seven years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Distribution of Fentanyl in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), in connection with the same incident. Additionally, Judge Puglisi sentenced Tubbs to four years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5). The sentences will run concurrently. Tubbs pled guilty to all charges before Judge Puglisi on June 13, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Lacey Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bayville, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine#County Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

NJSP: Motorists Report Tractor-Trailer Weaving Before Driver Is Killed In Fiery Route 80 Crash

UPDATE: A tractor-trailer driver apparently suffered a medical emergency before he died in a fiery crash on Route 80, authorities confirmed. Motorists had just reported the rig being driven erratically on the westbound highway when the crash occurred on the westbound highway close to the site of the old Marcal plant in Elmwood Park shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy