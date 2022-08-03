Ocean County Man Arrested For Selling Cocaine

LACEY – After a multi-agency investigation, a Township man has been arrested and charged for selling drugs, officials said.

Authorities identified a home in Lacey Township that was being used by Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, to store and distribute cocaine.

On July 28, detectives executed a surveillance of the home and saw Ward leave to meet with a man who was identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville. The two were approached by detectives and were taken into custody.

According to police, Ward was found to be in possession of several small bags containing cocaine. After searching the home, detectives further seized about 70 additional grams of cocaine, and nearly $20,300.

Ward was charged with Possession of more than One-Half Ounce but less than Five Ounces of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine and Financial Facilitation of Criminal Activity. He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, and later released as a consequence of New Jersey Bail Reform.

Prosser was charged with Possession of Cocaine and Wandering in a Public Place to Obtain or Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substance. Prosser was served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer commended the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Asset Forfeiture Unit, Lacey Township Police Department Patrol Division, Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, for their combined and collective efforts in connection with this investigation.

The charges referenced are merely accusations and the public are reminded that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.